We asked AI to predict Josh Hader's first season with Astros (& it's response will justify star closer's price tag)

On Friday, it was announced that the Houston Astros signed All-Star closer Josh Hader . The two sides agreed to a five-year, $95 million deal, just short of Edwin Diaz's $102 million contract he signed in 2022.

The addition of Hader immediately boosts Houston's bullpen. This was an area of need for the team coming into the off-season. It only got worse with the news that Kendall Graveman will likely miss the 2024 season.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With the addition of Hader, we asked AI to predict the type of year he could have this season. Its answer shows why Hader was paid the big bucks.

AI believes Josh Hader makes the Astros more formidable

AI Google Bard

AI points to how elite Josh Hader has been during his career. He is coming off a season with the San Diego Padres, where he appeared in 61 games, compiling a 1.28 ERA and 33 saves.

Expand Tweet

Hader finished the season with the league's lowest ERA among other qualified closers. He put his disastrous 2022 season to bed when he was initially traded to the Padres from the Milwaukee Brewers.

AI also points to Hader as a competitive player. He always wants the ball when the lights are at their brightest, which is the type of player you want in your bullpen.

AI Google Bard

However, AI could see the dominant closer taking some time to adjust to his new team. Going from the National League to the American League, Josh Hader will face many batters he does not have much experience with.

AI also points to the mystery surrounding Hader's role. While he is one of the best closers in the game, the Astros have Ryan Pressly, who they believe in. The two will likely share the role as closer, but that is something Hader is not used to.

AI Google Bard

For any player, you can never rule out an injury, which AI has not. An unforeseen injury could significantly alter the impact of this signing. AI also points out that there could be some team chemistry issues, as Hader is unfamiliar with his new teammates.

AI Google Bard

AI believes the addition of Josh Hader to the Astros' bullpen is a fantastic move that makes the team more formidable. Houston has the talent to make a run at the World Series this season and should be one of the top teams in the American League again.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.