One team that had a strong offseason was the New York Mets. They were the club that was able to sway Juan Soto into coming to the Big Apple with his $765 million contract.

The club was also able to re-sign Pete Alonso, a slugging first baseman. Together, these two, alongside Francisco Lindor at the top of the lineup, could be a nightmare for opposing pitchers.

The Amazins have put themselves in a good spot to compete for a National League East title and a postseason spot. Google AI Gemini also feels the club has put themselves in a good position to do some damage this year.

Google Gemini believes this club has the potential to be a slugging powerhouse. With Soto, Alonso, Lindor, and Brandon Nimmo, this is not going to be an easy lineup to get through.

It is not just the top of this lineup that has the potential to score runs. Mark Vientos, Jesse Winker, Francisco Alvarez, and Jeff McNeil all have what it takes to be a nuisance at the bottom half of the lineup.

Google Gemini and many others have high hopes for this club. They have the talent to lead the division and potentially fight for a World Series, but there are some key factors.

Much of their success will depend on their pitching staff. While they added some arms like Clay Holmes and Frankie Montas, Montas and Sean Manaea have been shut down with injuries.

It will be on Holmes, Kodai Senga, and David Peterson to hold things down until they return. Manaea has shut down for a few weeks with an oblique strain, while Montas will be out the next 6-8 weeks with a lat strain.

The Mets trust their deep rotation with injuries piling up

New York Mets Workouts (Photo via IMAGN)

Mets fans have started to worry as two of their starters shut down their throwing programs. With Opening Day just around the corner, this is not the best time to deal with this.

However, the president of baseball operations, David Stearns, believes in his deep rotation. He stated that he thinks his club is built to withstand these rotational setbacks.

Do not be surprised to see Paul Blackburn, Griffin Canning, and Tylor Megill playing a big role for the team early. It will be on them to step it up and handle the bottom half of the rotation.

