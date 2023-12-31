We asked AI to predict MLB records that will be shattered next year (& it's response will entice baseball fans)

2024 will represent the 94th MLB season. With the game reaching heights of skill and tenacity never seen before, fans can only expect the spectacles on MLB fields to become even more magnificent.

Over the past few years, records have been shattered at a breakneck speed. From Aaron Judge's 2022 single-season home record of 62 bombs, to Ronald Acuna Jr's founding of the 40/70 club in 2023.

With all of this in mind, we turned to AI to determine what we might see in 2024. Google's Bard AI tool was what we used to get our answers to these pressing MLB questions.

Which MLB records will be broken in 2024? We asked AI to answer

Firstly, Bard AI made reference to the stolen base metric. In 2023, fans witnessed Atlanta Braves fan Ronald Acuna Jr. steal 73 bases. Not only did that figure lead all of baseball, but it also set the stage for the Venezuelan MVP to become the first player to hit at least 40 home runs and steal 70 bases or more.

Bard AI's projections for 2024

In 2024, Bard AI expects Acuna to be in the mix for a possible run at snapping Rickey Henderson's 1992 record of 130 stolen bases. Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner's name was also mentioned.

When it comes to pitching, Bard also expects Nolan Ryan's 1974 consecutive strikeout record of 27 to be challenged. Although names like AL Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole are mentioned, Toronto Blue Jays ace and 2023 strikeout leader Kevin Gausman also represents a threat.

2024 will also see the return of closer Edwin Diaz to the New York Mets bullpen. A former AL saves leader and multiple Cy Young contender, Diaz missed all of the 2023 season for the Mets on account of an injury sustained during the World Baseball Classic.

Bard AI's team stat record predictions

When it comes to milestones for teams to set, Bard AI also has some forecasts for the 2024 MLB season. However, Bard makes a significant error. It was not, as suggested, the 1998 Seattle Mariners who hold the single-season record for home runs, but rather a tie between the 2023 Braves and 2019 Minnesota Twins. Expect the Braves, who set an MLB-record for slugging percentage last season, to be back in the mix this year.

Moreover, Bard also hinted that the longest winning streak in league history, held by the 1916 Giants, could be eclipsed. With the league as competitive as ever, do not expect this to necessarily come true.

