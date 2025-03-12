We asked AI to predict the MVP of Dodgers vs Cubs MLB Tokyo Series 2025: Here's what it had to say

The Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers are preparing to open up the 2025 MLB season next week. The two clubs will meet for a two-game series in Tokyo to start the new year.

It is shaping up to be an exciting one with how both teams are looking. L.A. is coming off an impressive World Series victory, while Chicago stayed busy during the offseason and filled holes.

One player is poised to have a breakout performance and really turn heads. So, we asked Google Gemini AI which player could end up being the most valuable player during the Tokyo Series.

AI first points to one of the more obvious answers, Shohei Ohtani. He is, without a doubt, the face of the sport both in the United States and his home country of Japan.

He will not pitch in the series, but he will work as the team's designated hitter. With a home run or two, it would be hard not to name him the series MVP.

Another player that AI has pointed to is Yoshinobu Yamamoto. He will get the start for the Dodgers for Game 1 of the series and could impress many with a dominant performance.

For the Cubs, AI likes Seiya Suzuki's chances to have a huge series. He is coming off a season with a career-high 3.5 WAR while hitting .283/.366/.482 with 21 home runs.

Chicago's ace, Shota Imanaga, could also play a huge role. He is slated to get the start in Game 1 against Yoshinobu Yamamoto in a Japanese pitcher's showdown. During his rookie year, Imanaga held a 15-3 record with a 2.91 ERA on 173.1 innings of work.

Ticket prices are soaring for the Cubs vs. Dodgers Tokyo Series

Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Roki Sasaki, and Shota Imanaga returning to Japan is a huge deal. Nearly everyone in Japan wanted to see their stars return, and tickets sold out immediately.

You can still get tickets from a secondary market, but you will have to pay a premium. For Game 1 between the Cubs and the Dodgers, tickets range from $2,000 to $20,000.

Game 2 is a little better, but not by a whole lot. Tickets range from $1,500 to $20,000. This may leave many in the area to skip out on tickets and watch the series on their televisions.

