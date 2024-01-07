We asked AI to predict the pitcher Texas Rangers can sign to replace Jordan Montgomery (& its response put forward a sensible option)

The Texas Rangers are coming off their first World Series title in franchise history. They were led by a great all-around pitching staff and had great seasons from players like Corey Seager, Adolis Garcia and Marcus Semien.

Jordan Montgomery was a big part of the team's success, especially in the postseason. He posted a 3-1 record and became the first pitcher since Gerrit Cole to strikeout Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez three times in a game.

However, Montgomery is now on the open market, and while both sides would love a reunion, another team could swoop in and sign the lefty. Here, let's look at the possible replacements suggested by AI.

AI believes the Texas Rangers have a shot at signing two of the top free-agent pitchers

One pitcher that AI has pointed out is two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell. It would make sense for the team to trade one dominant lefty for another.

Snell is coming off a season with the San Diego Padres, where he compiled a 14-9 record with a league-leading 2.25 ERA. He also made 32 starts, which was a career-high.

Some insiders are projecting that the former Cy Young Award winner will receive a contract in the $122-$200 million range. If the Rangers want to secure Snell, they must give him top dollar.

Another pitcher AI has pointed to is Marcus Stroman. Stroman is coming off a season with the Chicago Cubs, where he posted a 10-9 record with a 3.95 ERA. He is a natural-born competitor and would be a great addition to the rotation.

AI could also see the Texas Rangers looking at the trade market to fill the hole. Players like Luis Castillo, Frankie Montas, or Robbie Ray could entice the organization. However, trading players might not be something the team wants to do this offseason.

It also cannot be ruled out that the Texas Rangers could re-sign Montgomery. He has stated that his No. 1 desire is to re-sign with the team. Outside of that, he would not mind a reunion with the New York Yankees.

Rangers fans are doing their best to help the team retain Montgomery. Reportedly, one local BBQ owner is offering Montgomery free BBQ for life if he re-signs with the club.

Montgomery will have a tough decision to make, and with Spring Training right around the corner, he will have to make it soon.

