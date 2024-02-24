We asked AI to predict the team that can shatter Dodgers' World Series dream (& its prophecy will not please Los Angeles fans)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the top teams predicted to make it to the World Series this season. The franchise has spent a bomb acquiring top players like Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto to keep their World Series dream alive.

With their present lineup, they are one of the toughest offensive teams with an equally strong pitching squad to support them. They are predicted to secure another NL West Division title. However, the World Series dream is not something that comes with ease.

We asked AI to predict the team that can shatter the Dodgers' World Series dream. Surprisingly, Google Gemini gave us not one but three tough competitors, including a National League rival.

The Atlanta Braves are one of those teams Google Gemini believes could shatter the team's World Series dream. The Braves have been in the playoffs since 2018. Their consistency and potential to win important series will threaten the boys in blue.

AL teams to be a threat to the Dodgers according to Google Gemini

According to AI, two AL teams are also predicted to be a threat. The New York Yankees are among the top contenders for the playoffs. A face-off with the Bronx Bombers and their current lineup is not something the team wants to see in the postseason.

The Yanks are predicted to be a threat with their formidable offense and strong pitching squad to back them. If not the Yankees, they may need to deal with the Houston Astros.

The Astros have a strong roster and are predicted to make the playoffs. They have been consistent and have the ability to excel in close games. Apart from other teams, the Dodgers must be consistent in their performance.

Avoiding injuries is important and key players need to stay healthy throughout the season. Despite making it to the playoffs for 11 consecutive trips, their postseason performances have not been great in recent times.

Last season, they were swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the Division Series. Staying ahead of opponents in the postseason will be the key to success. Despite being one of the favorites to win the World Series, it's going to be a tough challenge for the Los Angeles Dodgers to win it all this season.

