We asked AI to predict which team can trade for Kyle Tucker (& it's response will raise eyebrows of Astros fans)

The Houston Astros and Kyle Tucker tried to have extension talks in the past, but nothing has come of it. Last week, the two avoided arbitration, with the slugger agreeing to a $12 million deal for the 2024 season.

Tucker is set to become a free agent following the 2025 season. But Houston could look at getting value from him by trading him and getting prospects or money in return. So, we asked AI which teams may be interested in the young outfielder.

What teams could be interested in a Kyle Tucker Trade?

The first team that AI points to is the New York Yankees. Outfield was an area that the team struggled with last season, with players getting injured and others not playing up to their potential.

Another team AI could see pulling the trigger on Kyle Tucker is the Los Angeles Dodgers. While they have had a monster offseason, they could use some help in the outfield, with Mookie Betts set to take most of the reps at second base.

Another team AI could see being interested in the Kyle Tucker trade market is the San Francisco Giants. Earlier in the offseason, they acquired Jung Hoo Lee but could use another impact player, especially while they play in the stacked NL West.

San Francisco has missed a handful of top free agents in the past few seasons. This trend could cause them to look elsewhere to land impactful players.

While not considered the top suitors, AI could see the Atlanta Braves or St. Louis Cardinals jumping into the mix. Both teams have some exciting prospects that could be useful to the Astros.

AI has also included some dark horse teams, including the Seattle Mariners and Colorado Rockies. Seattle lost Teoscar Hernandez in free agency after signing with the Dodgers, and Tucker would be a solid replacement.

For the Rockies, their hitting environment could entice Tucker. Professional hitters love hitting at Coors Field because the high elevation makes balls fly.

There are some things to consider when talking about a Tucker trade. The first is if the Astros are willing even to do so. If they are, the team would have to get a good group of prospects in return.

Kyle Tucker is an intriguing player that would instantly bring value to any team for which he is traded. This is something that fans will want to keep an eye on as the 2024 season kicks off.

