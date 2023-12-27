We asked AI to predict which team will sign Josh Hader in free agency (& the contenders will surprise a few fans)

Josh Hader is regarded as the best relief pitcher on the open market and is attracting a handful of teams. He is coming off a stellar season with the San Diego Padres, where he appeared in 61 games, compiling a 1.28 ERA while saving 33 games.

It was a resurging year for the hard-throwing lefty. Hader had a miserable season in 2022, where he posted a career-high 7.31 ERA across the span of 16 innings pitched.

Now that he has seemingly found himself again, we asked AI to predict where Hader might be headed when free agency wraps up:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

AI believes the Josh Hader sweepstake could come down to multiple teams

AI Google Bard

AI Google Bard

The first team AI points to in acquiring Josh Hader is the Texas Rangers. The team is coming off the organization's first World Series championship and is looking to continue contending for years.

Expand Tweet

Bullpen pitching is an area of need for the Rangers as Aroldis Chapman and Will Smith were free agents at the end of the season. Smith signed a deal with the Kansas City Royals while Chapman is still on the open market.

Acquiring Hader would instantly boost the team's bullpen. Watch out for the Rangers to get aggressive in their pursuit over the next few weeks.

AI Google Bard

AI Google Bard

Another team AI points out is the Philadelphia Phillies. They desperately need a quality relief pitcher heading into the 2024 season. What better player to get than the best in the game to help you at the backend?

The Phillies have been successful the last few seasons with their "grind it out" approach. This recent success could sway Hader into signing to play alongside the Phillies stars.

AI Google Bard

AI rounds out the trio of teams with the Los Angeles Dodgers, which may surprise some, given their recent signings. Some say they have already built a World Series team but could be looking to add even more. Acquiring Josh Hader would almost seem unfair to the rest of the league.

AI Google Bard

AI could also see a surprise team putting their name in the Hader sweepstakes. These teams could include the New York Yankees, Minnesota Twins, and the San Diego Padres. None of these teams have been too aggressive, but that could change immediately.

It could be a battle to land Josh Hader in free agency. He is one of the best relief pitchers in the game and will instantly boost whatever team he signs with.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.