We asked AI to predict Theo Epstein's impact on Red Sox's 2024 season (& its forecast will make fans dream again)

The Boston Red Sox announced Theo Epstein has rejoined the team as a part-time owner and senior advisor for the Fenway Sports Group. Epstein has a long history with the team. He led Boston to the World Series victory in 2004 after an 86-year wait.

Epstein joined the Red Sox in 2002 at 28 and stayed with the team until 2011. He left Boston to become the president of the Chicago Cubs. During his time there, he helped the team win two pennants and establish itself as a formidable force in the league.

“It’s just exciting to be joining such a dynamic, groundbreaking company across multiple sports, doing so many innovative things at the cutting edge of everything going on in sports these days,” Epstein said. “For me, it’s perfect. I was looking for a pathway into ownership.”

To mark this occasion, we used Google Gemini to predict Epstein's impact on the Red Sox, and the results will undoubtedly excite Red Sox fans.

AI predicts Theo Epstein's impact on the Red Sox in 2024

Gemini made some interesting points about how Epstein could help Boston in the future. These points also demonstrate how he could help bring back the team's former success.

According to the AI, Epstein has extensive experience leading organizations such as the Red Sox and Cubs. It's what makes him a visionary leader with 20 years of experience. When approaching objective issues, he is not bound by existing dynamics.

Moreover, as an advisor, he possesses exceptional communication skills. They help him maintain relationships with players and navigate the policies in the league.

Epstein also has a remarkable ability to lead teams out of their struggling stages. He ended the Red Sox and Cubs' century-old pennant droughts during his tenure. Gemini believes that the winning culture Epstein creates in the organization by addressing internal issues makes the team healthier.

The Red Sox can benefit from experts like Epstein, who will encourage the team to perform better. And considering their current situation, the timing couldn't be better.

