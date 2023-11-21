We asked AI to sort MLB players into respective Harry Potter houses (& it channeled its inner sorting hat for perfect answers)

In a whimsical crossover of Major League Baseball and the Harry Potter universe, we used AI to sort MLB players into their respective Hogwarts houses.

Channeling its inner Sorting Hat, the AI assigned each player to a specific house, accompanying the selections with detailed reasoning. This unveiled intriguing connections between the world of baseball and the unique traits characterizing each Hogwarts house.

Here are some famous MLB players sorted into Harry Potter houses by AI:

Gryffindor: The House of the Brave

Mike Trout

Known as the "Millville Meteor," Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout is not only a baseball icon but also a Gryffindor in the truest sense. His leadership extends beyond the diamond, where he advocates for charitable causes with the same fervor he exhibits in the outfield. Trout's willingness to confront challenges head-on and lead by example makes him a Gryffindor standout.

The AI provided a thoughtful rationale for Trout's sorting:

"Known for his [Trout] leadership on and off the field, often taking charge and leading by example."

Despite opportunities to explore other postseason-bound teams, Trout remains committed to the Angels, who have not made the postseason since 2014. His loyalty and determination shine through, embodying the essence of a Griffindor.

Aaron Judge

Similar to the lion depicted in the Gryffindor crest, Aaron Judge stands tall and proud both figuratively and literally. His powerful approach to the game, coupled with unwavering determination, mirrors the traits of a true Gryffindor.

The AI wrote:

"[Judge] exhibits courage and determination, both crucial traits of a Gryffindor, especially in his fearless approach to the game."

As the captain of the New York Yankees and a former MVP, he exemplifies outstanding leadership qualities. Whether blasting home runs or making standout defensive plays, Judge embodies the courage required to excel in the high-stakes world of sports.

Max Scherzer

2023 World Series winner Max Scherzer showcases Gryffindor's bravery on the pitcher's mound. His fearless demeanor, especially in high-pressure situations, earns him a spot in this house. The Rangers ace's intensity and tenacity resonate with the spirit of Gryffindor as he fearlessly challenges batters inning after inning.

"Max Scherzer [takes] on high-pressure situations with confidence and tenacity.", the AI reasoned.

Slytherin: The House of the Ambitious

Bryce Harper

Phillies star Bryce Harper, with his charismatic demeanor and ambitious pursuits, was a surprising fit for Slytherin at first. But the AI described his Slytherin traits with frightening accuracy. It said:

"Known for his charisma and ambition, [Bryce Harper] often makes bold statements"

On and off the field, Harper has consistently shown his ambitious spirit. The outfielder's ability to seize control of his destiny aligns perfectly with the cunning nature of Slytherin.

Jose Altuve

Astros second baseman Jose Altuve's journey from an underdog to an MVP showcases Slytherin-like resourcefulness. His determination to succeed, combined with a strategic approach to the game, aligns Altuve with the ambitious house. Altuve's resilience and drive for success make him a prime example of Slytherin excellence.

"Altuve exhibits resourcefulness and a strong desire for success, characteristics often associated with Slytherin."

Clayton Kershaw: Pitching Strategist

Clayton Kershaw, with his calculated approach to pitching, finds a home in Slytherin. The left-handed pitcher's ability to outsmart hitters and navigate high-pressure situations reflects the cunning nature of Slytherin athletes. Kershaw's consistency and adaptability make him a Slytherin standout on the pitcher's mound.

"Kershaw demonstrates a strategic approach to pitching, showcasing Slytherin-like traits in his game."

Hufflepuff: The House of the Loyal

Freddie Freeman

Freddie Freeman's humility and relentless work ethic position him as a Hufflepuff standout. The first baseman's dedication to the game and the Dodgers reflects the values of hard work and loyalty that define Hufflepuff. Freeman's consistent excellence and team-first mentality would make him a beloved figure in the Hufflepuff House.

The AI rationalized:

"Known for his humility and work ethic, Freeman's dedication to the game reflects Hufflepuff values."

DJ LeMahieu

Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu's modesty despite his illustrious career makes him a quintessential Hufflepuff. Whether making key defensive plays or delivering clutch hits, LeMahieu's dedication to excellence mirrors the values of hard work and loyalty. The second baseman's consistent contributions make him a valued member of Hufflepuff.

"LeMahieu exhibits a strong work ethic, reliability, and a team-first mentality, all qualities of a Hufflepuff.", the AI stated.

Whit Merrifield

Whit Merrifield's consistently diligent approach makes him a model Hufflepuff athlete. The versatile player's commitment to contributing to various aspects of the game aligns with the values of hard work and loyalty.

"Consistently hardworking and team-oriented, Merrifield represents the Hufflepuff house well."

Ravenclaw: The House of the Wise

Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani embodies the essence of a Ravenclaw through his extraordinary mastery of both pitching and hitting. Ohtani's ability to excel in two distinct facets of the game requires a quick mind and keen awareness —qualities synonymous with Ravenclaw's commitment to intelligence.

The AI wrote:

"In this sorting, Shohei Ohtani is placed in Ravenclaw for his multifaceted and intellectually demanding contributions to the game."

Justin Verlander

Astros ace Justin Verlander's incredible pitching IQ earns him a place in Ravenclaw. The veteran pitcher's analytical approach to the game and commitment to continuous improvement aligns with the values of intelligence and wisdom. Verlander's strategic mindset and ability to outthink opponents make him a Ravenclaw standout.

"Known for his intelligence and dedication to improving his craft, Verlander embodies Ravenclaw qualities.", the AI asserted.

Juan Soto

Juan Soto's plate discipline is a testament to his strategic approach to the plate, showcasing an intellectual understanding of the game. His ability to patiently wait for the right pitch and consistently make wise decisions reflects a thoughtful and cerebral Ravenclaw approach.

The AI observed:

"Soto displays a keen understanding of the game and a mature approach to hitting, showcasing Ravenclaw-like qualities."

In this enchanting sorting, MLB players discover their magical homes in Hogwarts houses, infusing a touch of fantasy into America's favorite pastime. The AI has done an excellent job of sorting, and weaving a captivating narrative that bridges the realms of sports and magic seamlessly.

