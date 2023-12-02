We asked AI which team will sign Shohei Ohtani in Free Agency (& it's verdict may cause a stir in some fanbases)

It's safe to say that we have never seen a free agent like Shohei Ohtani before. The two-time American League MVP has accomplished things on the field that many fans have never witnessed before. Not only is Ohtani one of the top pitchers in the game, but he also happens to be arguably one of the best hitters.
Even though it appears that Shohei Ohtani will not pitch at all next season, it is widely believed that the two-way sensation will sign the most lucrative contract in MLB history. After a disappointing tenure with the Los Angeles Angels, it appears that the Japanese star will find himself in a new uniform next season.
Unsurprisingly, there have been a seemingly endless number of rumors linking Ohtani to several teams. Some of these rumors have legitimate steam, while others that have been put out there seemingly have no legs whatsoever.
The other thing that's guaranteed is that the addition of Ohtani will dramatically alter the history of whichever franchise he winds up with.
That being said, the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes, although high-profile, are rather unpredictable. Several contradictory reports have ruled out certain clubs while also portraying them as frontrunners. So, to gain an unbiased perspective on where Ohtani would go, we turned to Google Bard, an artificial intelligence program.
Artificial Intelligence believes the LA Dodgers are the favorites to sign Shohei Ohtani
According to Google Bard, there is one clear favorite to land the two-way phenomenon. The team that AI believes will sign Ohtani is the LA Dodgers.
The team has several key features that could help them secure the superstar, including their winning track record, massive payroll, and the large Japanese community inside of Los Angeles.
If the Los Angeles Dodgers do sign Ohtani, it would create one of the best trios in MLB history. The trifecta of Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and Mookie Betts might be enough for the Dodgers to challenge for the World Series in 2024.
