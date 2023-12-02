We asked AI which team will sign Shohei Ohtani in Free Agency (& it's verdict may cause a stir in some fanbases)

It's safe to say that we have never seen a free agent like Shohei Ohtani before. The two-time American League MVP has accomplished things on the field that many fans have never witnessed before. Not only is Ohtani one of the top pitchers in the game, but he also happens to be arguably one of the best hitters.

Expand Tweet

Even though it appears that Shohei Ohtani will not pitch at all next season, it is widely believed that the two-way sensation will sign the most lucrative contract in MLB history. After a disappointing tenure with the Los Angeles Angels, it appears that the Japanese star will find himself in a new uniform next season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Unsurprisingly, there have been a seemingly endless number of rumors linking Ohtani to several teams. Some of these rumors have legitimate steam, while others that have been put out there seemingly have no legs whatsoever.

The other thing that's guaranteed is that the addition of Ohtani will dramatically alter the history of whichever franchise he winds up with.

Google Bard believes that the Dodgers, Blue Jays, Giants, Rangers, and Yankees are all strong contenders to sign Ohtani

That being said, the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes, although high-profile, are rather unpredictable. Several contradictory reports have ruled out certain clubs while also portraying them as frontrunners. So, to gain an unbiased perspective on where Ohtani would go, we turned to Google Bard, an artificial intelligence program.

Artificial Intelligence believes the LA Dodgers are the favorites to sign Shohei Ohtani

According to Google Bard, there is one clear favorite to land the two-way phenomenon. The team that AI believes will sign Ohtani is the LA Dodgers.

The team has several key features that could help them secure the superstar, including their winning track record, massive payroll, and the large Japanese community inside of Los Angeles.

Google Bard believes that the Los Angeles Dodgers are the favorites to sign Ohtani this offseason

If the Los Angeles Dodgers do sign Ohtani, it would create one of the best trios in MLB history. The trifecta of Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and Mookie Betts might be enough for the Dodgers to challenge for the World Series in 2024.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.