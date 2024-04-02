We asked AI if Yankees could continue their 5-game winning streak this season against Diamondbacks (& its reply will delight New York fans)

The New York Yankees are off to an unbelievable start. Thanks to a series opening victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks, they're now 5-0 for the first time in over two decades. They are red-hot in both the pitching and offense, and they will try to extend that winning streak tonight against Arizona again.

We decided to ask Google Bard, a popular AI service, if they will be able to get to 6-0, a lofty record that even the best teams in baseball do not often reach. Its answer was thought out, and it will please Yankee fans today.

Can the Yankees continue winning? Google Bard has its say

Google Bard believes the Yankees will be able to extend their impressive start to the season. The AI mentioned that they've gotten off to a 5-0 start for a reason thansk to solid pitching and excellent offensive play. It expects those to continue as the rotation turns over again. 6-0 is impressive, and it will take a triumphant effort today.

It also believes the Diamondbacks have a weaker roster. The World Series run last season was impressive, but it would indicate that they are a top roster in the league, but that's not the case. They have Corbin Carroll, Zac Gallen, Ketel Marte and others, but the Yankees roster, in Bard's eyes, is stronger and that matters here.

However, despite saying that there's a strong chance that the Yankees confirm a series victory tonight with another win, Google Bard did note that it is far from a guarantee.

Aaron Judge and company will have to go on the road, and there's really no predicting baseball. It's one of the most unpredictable sports, the pitching matchup, not yet known, throws more unpredictability into it.

It's also hard to win on the road against good teams, even though that is literally all the Yankees have done so far this season. Anything can happen, though Bard admits the Yankees are and should be the favorites in this matchup. "Baseball is full of surprises," it did caution, though.

