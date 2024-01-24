"We can’t kill our product" - When David Ortiz slammed MLB's handling of Fernando Tatis Jr. in the wake of PED allegations

It's hard to deny that Fernando Tatis Jr. is one of the best players in the MLB. The talented shortstop converted to the outfield last season and continued to thrive, showcasing his incredible feel for the game, as well as his versatility.

That being said, the San Diego Padres superstar is not without his faults. Once dubbed as the future face of the MLB, Fernando Tatis Jr. has become one of the most polarizing figures in the game.

"After multiple surgeries and an 80-game PED suspension, Fernando Tatis Jr. says he’s better than ever" - @SInow

The San Diego Padres star was suspended for 80 games in 2021 after testing positive for the anabolic steroid clostebol. Although he claimed it was from a medication used to treat ringworm, many did not believe his excuse.

In the wake of Tatis Jr.'s suspension, Hall of Famer David Ortiz was critical of the way the MLB handled the entire situation. "We can’t kill our product," he said of the suspension, although Ortiz was unclear about how he wanted the league to handle the incident.

“David Ortiz on Fernando Tatis Jr.’s suspension: “MLB needs to have some regulations before they made public news like the one that happened to Tatis Jr. I think they haven’t handled this situation the right way. We can’t kill our product, we’re talking about an amazing player.” - @mat_mustang

The PED suspension was not the only off-field incident that has hurt the image of Fernando Tatis Jr.

The Dominican superstar saw his reputation change from one of the most exciting and beloved young talents to one of the most criticized. A series of on and off-field events pointed to a lack of maturity, with an off-season motorcycle accident adding to the growing frustration surrounding how seriously he took his baseball career.

"Billy, this is Fernando Tatis Jr. He's a short stop. He is one of the most undervalued players in baseball. His defect is that he won’t stop driving a motorcycle" - @MoneyballMemes

Prior to the 2022 regular season, the San Diego Padres' star suffered a wrist fracture which caused him to miss the beginning of the year. In fact, the injuries, coupled with the PED suspension kept Tatis Jr. off the field for the entirety of the 2022 campaign. Only time will tell if the talented star has learned his lesson or not.

