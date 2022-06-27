"like we cant be losing these games man" "What a joke" - New York Mets fans dejected after allowing a ninth inning walk-off home run in loss to the Miami Marlins

The New York Mets are still the top team in the National League, but they tasted the bitterness of defeat against the Miami Marlins. It was not just any loss; the New York Mets got walked off in the bottom on the ninth inning. A last-second loss like this can be difficult to process, and fans of the losing team are finding that out.

The home run was hit by Nick Fortes, a relatively unknown player who got to play hero for the Miami Marlins. A video of the game-winning homer was posted to Twitter by Talkin' Baseball.

Fans of the New York Mets are not used to losing games like this, so it hit the fanbase pretty hard. At least they still have the comfort of a five-game lead over their division rivals, the Atlanta Braves.

This fan hates losing games this way, and see's it as inexcusable.

This fan has a direct and harsh criticism of his team and the loss.

The New York Mets are one of the top teams in the MLB this season. That apparently does not prepare a fanbase for a loss like this.

Miami Marlins walk-off the New York Mets, and their fans anguish in the loss

Nick Fortes celebrates his game-winning homer.

No fanbase is prepared to lose. Even a closely contested game like this leaves one side feeling let down. In this case, it is the team that has taken the league by storm, and their fans are worried about what this loss could mean.

This fan has a rational approach but still thinks the correct team won the game.

Deserved to lose this one. Waste of a great Peterson effort.

This fan disagrees, thinking his team should have won the game handily.

This user gives a simple reaction and one that is all too true.

This user sees this loss as the norm, as the Miami Marlins typically play well against the New York Mets.

This fan is dejected by the defeat. He expects the losses to keep coming in the upcoming series against the Houston Astros.

So we can already mark it down 3 straight loses.. no shot we win a game against the Astros..

Losing on a walk-off home run is as devestating for one fanbase as it is triumphant for the other. While the team with the best record in the National League still won the series, they lost the final game of said series.

The disappointment of a loss like this can only be overcome by one thing, a victory. Thankfully, fans of the losing team shouldn't have to wait long for their next opportunity.

