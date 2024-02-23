“We are not done" - Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner expects to 'improve' the team with more additions to the roster

In what has been a good offseason for the New York Yankees, owner Hal Steinbrenner wants to do one better. On Thursday, he indicated that the front office is still exploring possible additions to bolster the roster.

However, Steinbrenner declined to comment on the Yankees making an offer to Blake Snell. He mentioned about still wanting to fortify the team's pitching depth, though.

“We are not done trying to improve this team. I want to add to this year's roster if the opportunity arises, because we are always going to continue to try to improve,” Steinbrenner said.

“No team’s perfect, right? There's no perfect team. So there's always work to be done. And you know, Opening Day is not pencils down, right? (The July 30 trade deadline) is pencils down. So we’ve got a lot of time during the season, if we have a need, to fill it, and we're going to just keep exploring possibilities and considering things.”

There are still a lot of options for the Yankees worth looking at. Reigning Cy Young winner Blake Snell is on the lookout for a contract, but reports suggest that he declined the Yankees offer earlier in the offseason.

Jordan Montgomery is another starting option if they feel that there's a need in that department.

Their current starting pitching rotation includes Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, Clark Schmidt, Marcus Stroman and Nestor Cortes Jr, but it's always good to have depth.

Hal Steinbrenner's outlook on Yankees' dismal 2023 season

The Yankees had their worst performance in recent years, as they ended the regular season with a 82-80 record, meaning they would not play in October.

Hal Steinbrenner was very bold in his remarks and said that the top players didn't click as expected.

“Too many of our good position players just did not play up to their potential,” Steinbrenner said.

“We couldn't score runs. And we had a near zero run differential the entire year, and you're not going to win a World Series with that. You’re just not.”

He also said that he will take last year's failure in a positive stride.

“Look at me!” he said. “Look at the bags under my eyes. There’s pressure on all of us, man. We’re feeling it, and that’s a good thing. We deserve to feel it. And that’s gonna make us stronger this year.”

The Yankees last won the World Series in 2009 but will look to end their drought this year.

