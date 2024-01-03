“We feel really good about the team that we have” - Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins tempers expectations in free agency after missing out on Shohei Ohtani

The Toronto Blue Jays missed out on the biggest splash of the entire offseason. Reports stated that Shohei Ohtani was about to join the team, but he ultimately didn't as that reporting was inaccurate. That would often prompt some teams to look elsewhere to make a similar splash, but the Blue Jays haven't.

They've made some smaller moves for depth and defensive versatility, but their biggest move this offseason has arguably been not re-signing Matt Chapman yet. That may not change in the coming weeks, either.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

GM Ross Atkins said:

"We feel really good about the team that we have."

That indicates that they're not making any more major moves this offseason. He did mention that they'll still look into potential lineup upgrades, likely either "in the outfield or DH category" but didn't have any specifics.

Expand Tweet

The Blue Jays re-signed Kevin Kiermaier to play outfield. He's going to be a probable starter, so this might be one of the biggest moves they make. THe Blue Jays were a postseason team last year as well, and believe that the current core is good enough to compete once more.

They also added Isiah Kiner-Falefa for infield depth and potentially the third base role vacated by Chapman. Nevertheless, Blue Jays fans can expect a few more moves, but nothing major based on Atkins' comments.

Can the Blue Jays get back to the postseason?

Led by Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and bolstered by a pretty strong pitching staff, the Toronto Blue Jays should once again be one of the better teams in the American League in 2024.

Can the Blue Jays make the playoffs?

The issue is whether or not that's enough to do what they want to do. The Tampa Bay Rays may have traded Tyler Glasnow away, but they were a 99 win team while he was hurt often.

The Baltimore Orioles are the team to beat in the AL East with a 101-win season under their belt. The New York Yankees fell flat but have been active this offseason and should be a contender again.

The AL West nearly saw three playoff teams in 2023 with the Houston Astros, Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners. All of these teams as well as perhaps a few other surprise clubs could all contend.

It's a crowded AL, so the Blue Jays have their work cut out for them if they'd like to indeed return to the postseason.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.