“We felt it just as you did” - Mets’ Starling Marte thanks fans in heartfelt note after “slipped away” postseason dream

New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte regrets that they let the fanbase down after not qualifying for the postseason. Despite a good start to the year, the Mets crumbled in the final two months of the regular season, and come the final day, they conceded their lead to the Cincinnati Reds for the final NL Wild Card spot.On Wednesday, Marte dropped a reel where he shared highlight plays from the season, including himself. Along with the video, he shared a heartfelt message addressing the Mets fanbase after not making it to the postseason.&quot;Dear fans, this season did not end the way we hoped,&quot; Marte wrote. &quot;Every game we left on the field, every opportunity that slipped away, we felt it just as you did.&quot;But we also felt something immense: the unconditional support of every Mets fan. You were the reason we gave everything in every game, the motivation that pushed us to keep going even in the toughest moments. Thank you for believing, thank you for being with us. With love and respect. 🙏 ❤️&quot; The Mets finished the regular season with an 83-79 record and went 5-5 in their last 10 games. Meanwhile, the Reds also finished their season with the same record. They went 7-3 in their last 10. Since they held a tiebreak advantage over the Mets, they made it to the wildcard round.Starling Marte faced hurdles in 2025 seasonStarling Marte's role this season has been affected due to injuries. Due to a bruised right knee, in early July, the Mets placed Marte on the 10-day injured list. He was reinstated later in the month.This season, the Mets have used Marte in the role of designated hitter rather than having him start every game. He has been used to take on left-handed pitching more often.Early in the season, he batted just .184 in 44 plate appearances during one stretch. Despite the rough start, the Mets' front office has kept him in the mix, citing his track record and veteran presence.Starling Marte finished the season, playing 98 games, batting .270 to go along with nine home runs and seven stolen bases. Next season, he will be in the final year of his four-year, $78 million deal.