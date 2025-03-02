"We didn't have to go around" - When Derek Jeter's wife Hannah revealed what made her wedding night with Yankees icon so perfect

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah, first crossed paths in 2012. Per sources, they were introduced by mutual friends.

The couple dated for a couple of years before Jeter popped the big question in November 2015, a year after he called time on his baseball career. Derek and Hannah tied the knot eight months later, in a picture-perfect wedding ceremony at the Meadowood Napa Valley Resort in St. Helena, California.

Although many prefer to make their big day as grand as possible, with hundreds of guests in attendance, Derek and his then-wife-to-be chose to keep things more private. According to Hannah Jeter, that's something she "loved" about her wedding night.

"That's what I loved about our wedding, was that we didn't (invite too many guests) — it wasn't like a meet and greet," Hannah said in September 2023, via PEOPLE. "We didn't have to go around. We just had close, close friends of ours there. (And) we got to have a lot of fun."

Derek Jeter Ceremony - Source: Getty

Less than a hundred guests were reportedly on the guest list for their wedding. Some big leaguers who were invited were Jorge Posada, Andruw Jones and Constantino Martinez.

Derek Jeter's wife Hannah reveals she "thought Jeter was a pitcher" when the pair first met

Despite Derek Jeter being one of the most famous athletes in the country throughout his 20-year big league career, Hannah Jeter initially had no idea about his famed exploits on the diamond.

Speaking about when she and her future husband were in their early days of seeing each other, Hannah made it clear that it was Jeter the man, and not Jeter the sporting icon, that she fell in love with.

"I thought he was a pitcher," Hannah wrote, via The Players' Tribune in February 2017. "I know it sounds strange that I didn’t know he was a shortstop. When a mutual friend introduced us while I was at dinner with my mom in New York, I didn’t really know who Derek was at all. I can just imagine all of the New Yorkers reading this right now thinking, 'Oh, come aawwnn.' They probably don’t believe me.

"You probably don’t believe me. But it’s true.Don’t get me wrong: I’d been living in the city for a couple of years — and I know I saw Yankees hats and probably a Jeter jersey or two (or 100), but they didn’t register. I grew up in the Virgin Islands, on St. Thomas, which is only about three miles wide. Baseball wasn’t really 'a thing.' We didn’t have professional teams to obsess over so I was never a baseball fan."

"The Captain" Premiere - 2022 Tribeca Festival - Source: Getty

Hannah found out firsthand about Jeter's superstardom when she was in attendance at his final game at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 25, 2014. She was also by him when he was honored in May 2017, when his iconic No. 2 jersey was retired by the organization.

