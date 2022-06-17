“We got blown out by the f**king Orioles” - Toronto Blue Jays fans are furious after team loses 8-2 against the division-worst Baltimore Orioles 

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman didn't look like a Cy Young Award candidate today. Over just 2.1 innings, the Baltimore Orioles tagged him for seven hits and five earned runs. Gausman managed just three strikeouts and walked one batter. Manager Charlie Montoyo had no choice but to pull him in the third inning.

The Blue Jays went on to lose by a whopping score of 2-10. That's a bad look for the Jays, especially considering their visitors this weekend. The league-best New York Yankees travel to Rogers Centre for a three-game weekend series starting tomorrow night. The Blue Jays couldn't look less ready.

The Baltimore Orioles are the worst team in the American League East. They own a 28-37 record, but have gone .500 in their last 10 games. That still places them 19.5 games back of the first-place Yankees. They're not climbing out of that hole, but they can spoil other teams' parties in the meantime. They did that today versus the Jays.

Nobody was less pleased with today's loss than Toronto's faithful Twitter following. They were vocal on the platform after the game.

DaXss23 @DaXss23 @BlueJays We got blown out by the fucking orioles @BlueJays We got blown out by the fucking orioles

It's safe to say the Jays' fans were humiliated by the blowout.

Toronto Blue Jays fans vent fury on Twitter after team gets blown out by the Baltimore Orioles

Despite having a bad couple of consecutive starts, Toronto Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman still owns a 2.67 earned-run average.

This user wasn't as disappointed with the loss as much as he was with the Jays' management today.

Greg Burman @GregBurman



The workload management plan is a farce. Never ever put the data guys in charge of the business. Even I know that & I’m an accountant.



The workload management plan is a farce. Never ever put the data guys in charge of the business. Even I know that & I'm an accountant.

It's cost us at least 5 games so far including this one. @BlueJays As I've said before it's not even so much the loss, it's how and why it happened.The workload management plan is a farce. Never ever put the data guys in charge of the business. Even I know that & I'm an accountant. It's cost us at least 5 games so far including this one.

This fan wishes the losses would come against the Yankees instead of the Orioles.

🎨Christina Kirilo @ckirilo If you want to piss me off with a loss #BlueJays do it against the #Yankees if you’re going to pull this shit against the god damn #Orioles you are no championship team and this movie is over. #NextLevel If you want to piss me off with a loss #BlueJays do it against the #Yankees if you’re going to pull this shit against the god damn #Orioles you are no championship team and this movie is over. #NextLevel

Just as starter Jose Berrios exits his slump, Kevin Gausman enters one. This user just wants to see the team play at its maximum potential.

Richard @NickolaiKipper @BlueJays Brutal loss to one of the worst teams. Gausman slumping now taking Berrios slump from him. Montoyo didnt send out the best lineup. I know chapman is sore but springer all he does is dh or get rest days. No excuses for losing blowout games to awful teams especially with yanks next @BlueJays Brutal loss to one of the worst teams. Gausman slumping now taking Berrios slump from him. Montoyo didnt send out the best lineup. I know chapman is sore but springer all he does is dh or get rest days. No excuses for losing blowout games to awful teams especially with yanks next

This Toronto Blue Jays fan thinks this was the team's worst loss all year.

Western Spectre @Jezojoe1 @BlueJays By far the worst loss of the year, and now have to play the best team in the league with a suddenly unreliable pitching staff outside Manoah. Next series will be a statement, one way or another. @BlueJays By far the worst loss of the year, and now have to play the best team in the league with a suddenly unreliable pitching staff outside Manoah. Next series will be a statement, one way or another.

This user thinks a blowout loss to the Orioles was inevitable this season.

ᴀ-ᴀ-ʀᴏɴ 🇨🇦 @Bandit440p Wouldn’t be a Blue Jays season without at least 1 blowout loss to the Orioles #NextLevel Wouldn’t be a Blue Jays season without at least 1 blowout loss to the Orioles #NextLevel

This user had an interesting name for today's loss. He called it an "Amber Heard."

Bryan Hermans @bryh1980 @BlueJays That folks was an Amber Heard. 10-2 loss and a series split with Baltimore. @BlueJays That folks was an Amber Heard. 10-2 loss and a series split with Baltimore.

Let the scapegoats make themselves known. This Toronto Blue Jays fan is willing to shoulder all blame for today's blowout.

CanadianFlash @flash_canadian @_alexwrld_ @BlueJays As a jays fan I accept all the hate for this loss @_alexwrld_ @BlueJays As a jays fan I accept all the hate for this loss

This fan doesn't think this loss merits pushing the panic button. Losses happen, even for the best teams. Not long ago, the Los Angeles Dodgers got swept by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Jays fans can take consolation in the fact that this was a series split.

Stephen McCann @projectme84 @BlueJays Everyone that’s freaking out about only being 11 games over 500 and having the best offence this month need to relax a bit.. it was a bad game it happens and the Oreos are better than people think, let’s see how they do when they face New York bog chance to prove something @BlueJays Everyone that’s freaking out about only being 11 games over 500 and having the best offence this month need to relax a bit.. it was a bad game it happens and the Oreos are better than people think, let’s see how they do when they face New York bog chance to prove something

The Blue Jays will host the Yankees for a three-game series this weekend. Follow the events right here at Sportskeeda Baseball.

