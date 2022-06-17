“We got blown out by the f**king Orioles” - Toronto Blue Jays fans are furious after team loses 8-2 against the division-worst Baltimore Orioles 

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman didn't look like a Cy Young Award candidate today. Over just 2.1 innings, the Baltimore Orioles tagged him for seven hits and five earned runs. Gausman managed just three strikeouts and walked one batter. Manager Charlie Montoyo had no choice but to pull him in the third inning.
The Blue Jays went on to lose by a whopping score of 2-10. That's a bad look for the Jays, especially considering their visitors this weekend. The league-best New York Yankees travel to Rogers Centre for a three-game weekend series starting tomorrow night. The Blue Jays couldn't look less ready.
The Baltimore Orioles are the worst team in the American League East. They own a 28-37 record, but have gone .500 in their last 10 games. That still places them 19.5 games back of the first-place Yankees. They're not climbing out of that hole, but they can spoil other teams' parties in the meantime. They did that today versus the Jays.
Nobody was less pleased with today's loss than Toronto's faithful Twitter following. They were vocal on the platform after the game.
It's safe to say the Jays' fans were humiliated by the blowout.
Toronto Blue Jays fans vent fury on Twitter after team gets blown out by the Baltimore Orioles
This user wasn't as disappointed with the loss as much as he was with the Jays' management today.
This fan wishes the losses would come against the Yankees instead of the Orioles.
Just as starter Jose Berrios exits his slump, Kevin Gausman enters one. This user just wants to see the team play at its maximum potential.
This Toronto Blue Jays fan thinks this was the team's worst loss all year.
This user thinks a blowout loss to the Orioles was inevitable this season.
This user had an interesting name for today's loss. He called it an "Amber Heard."
Let the scapegoats make themselves known. This Toronto Blue Jays fan is willing to shoulder all blame for today's blowout.
This fan doesn't think this loss merits pushing the panic button. Losses happen, even for the best teams. Not long ago, the Los Angeles Dodgers got swept by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Jays fans can take consolation in the fact that this was a series split.
