The New York Yankees are determined to have a terrific 2024 regular season once it starts on Thursday as they face the Houston Astros. The team had a disastrous 2023, going 82-80, and is trying to steer clear from repeating the same this season.

Yankees captain Aaron Judge recently said that the team aims to redeem itself from what happened last year. He also said that the clubhouse is filled with a lot of potential who could help shape the Yankees' regular season from the beginning.

"I can sit here and explain a lot of things, but it comes down to us going out there and doing it," Judge said. "I could sit here and talk about our new offense and the guys we got, the pitchers we got. But it really comes to us going out there and doing the job. We got to let our game speak for itself, and that’s what we plan on doing this year.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Yankees have added a few superstars to their clubhouse this offseason like Juan Soto, Marcus Stroman and Alex Verdugo and would like them to help push the team to the postseason in October.

Aaron Judge predicts new teammate Juan Soto to have a great season in 2024

Five-time All-Star Aaron Judge predicted his new teammate, Juan Soto, will have a great first season in Yankees' pinstripes.

Judge believes that Soto will add a lot to the offense, a position that the Yankees needed to bolster after last season.

"Soto is gonna go out there and play every single day," Judge said. "He’s gonna battle through things. He’s gonna be a gamer. He’s gonna work at-bats, be tough.”

Last season, Soto played all 162 games for the San Diego Padres with a .275 batting average, 35 home runs, 109 RBIs and an MLB-leading 132 walks.

The Yankees hope the three-time All-Star outfielder replicates his last year's success and helps the team reach the postseason and lift the World Series trophy, something they have been longing to win ever since 2009.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.