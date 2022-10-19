New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres made sure his team closed out the Cleveland Guardians with an exclamation point. Torres saw an opportunity to send a message to the Guardians in Game 5 of the American League Division Series and took it.

The Yankees' 5-1 win on Tuesday clinched the series. After trailing 2-1, the team found its stride to overcome the Guardians 3-2.

Torres has risen to become one of the leaders on the team. He also seems like the type of player that holds a grudge. After the Guardians' Josh Naylor celebrated a home run in Game 4 in overzealous fashion, Torres made a mental note.

Upon completing the final out in the second on Tuesday, Torres emulated Naylor's rocking the baby celebration for all to see. It was the ultimate payback for Naylor, who may now be regretting celebrating too early.

"It was disrespectful," Gleyber said of Naylor. "Not only to Cole but the whole team. We got a little revenge."

Torres said he found Naylor's celebration disrespectful and was glad he could exact revenge.

“It was disrespectful. Not only to (Gerrit) Cole but the whole team. We got a little revenge.”

The Yankees fans seemed to love the infielder's antics. It capped off a memorable night at Yankee Stadium. The 47,422 fans in attendance got their money's worth after years of playoff disappointments.

The New York Yankees have not won a World Series since 2009.

Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees had the last laugh after defeating the Cleveland Guardians to progress

Matt Carpenter, Aaron Hicks, and Aaron Judge react to Giancarlo Stanton's home run against the Cleveland Guardians

Josh Naylor was heckled the whole night. Every plate appearance triggered the crowd. At one point, the majority of the stadium chanted "Who's your daddy!"

The famous chant started at the old Yankees Stadium. Boston Red Sox Cy Young pitcher Pedro Martinez was on the receiving end of the chant back in 2004. Eighteen years later, the Yankees faithful revived their beloved "Who's Your Daddy Chant," this time on Naylor.

GLEYBER IS A LEGEND FOR THIS

"Gleyber is a legend for this" - Talkin' Yanks

Naylor's home run over Gerrit Cole in Game 4 was a big moment. His celebration, however, was way over the top. After the game, it was made clear that he would call any pitcher that he hit home runs off "his son."

Gleyber Torres and the Yankees crowd got the last laugh on this occasion. As Pedro Martinez did years ago, Naylor may have to just tip his cap and call the Yankees his daddy.

The Yankees' win set up a mouthwatering matchup against the Houston Astros. The two clubs combined for a total of 207 wins in the regular season. They boast two of the most talented rosters in the MLB. After a series of upsets in the National League, these are arguably the two most talented teams left in the playoffs.

