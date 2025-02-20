"We know Shohei Ohtani is human now"; "Not helping the stereotypes" - Fans react to Dodgers superstar's parallel parking skills

Fans reacted as Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani was spotted attempting parallel parking. The two-way phenom excels in everything he does on the field, but there might be a few things in his personal life that don’t come as easily.

Ad

Ohtani was seen arriving at Buffalo Wild Wings in Glendale, Arizona, for a team dinner. In a viral social media clip, he is driving a Porsche and can be seen maneuvering his car, taking a few attempts to park properly before finally getting it right. He then steps out of the vehicle and heads toward his meeting spot.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Several fans reacted to the clip, with many posting sarcastic comments:

“At least we know he’s human now,” a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“Bros not helping the stereotypes,” another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“When you make half a billion, you don’t need to drive, like ever,” another fan wrote.

Others continued to share their views, with some defending the Japanese superstar.

“I’m definitely a better parallel parker than him is there anyway I can sign a $700 million contract for doing that? I’ll take the deferred money,” a comment reads.

Ad

“It wasn’t that bad. 🤭 Isn’t he fairly new to driving, anyway? I’ll defend my GOAT, whatever it takes. ☺️,” another comment reads.

“This is lowkey more pressure than playing in front of 30,000 people lol,” someone wrote.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, coming off of their 2024 World Series victory, are favorites to repeat the feat in the upcoming season. With Shohei Ohtani set to return to pitch and the additions of star players like Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki, expectations are even higher.

Ad

Shohei Ohtani will not play in the Dodgers Cactus League opener, per Dave Roberts

Shohei Ohtani will not play in the Cactus League opener on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona.

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed that Ohtani is expected to make his spring debut either at the end of February or the start of March.

Ad

“Shohei is going to be later in the month and we’ll see about Yoshinobu,” Roberts said (via Dodger Blue).

Ohtani plans to play in the Tokyo Series next month, where the Dodgers will open their regular season in Japan. The 30-year-old is still recovering from elbow surgery he underwent in 2023, but he has enough time to prepare before the regular season begins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback