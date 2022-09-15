"We'll talk about it at the end of the year. They're some of the best (fans) in baseball" - Aaron Judge talks about the possibility of a new landing spot in 2023

Aaron Judge is having the best season of his career. On Tuesday night, he blasted his 56th and 57th home runs of the season for his New York Yankees squad. He was able to lift the Yankees over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night by a score of 7-6.

The two-home run night has him sitting with 10 multi-home run games on the season. He is one away from tying Sammy Sosa and Hank Greenberg for the MLB record at 11.

Judge's monster night stretched his lead over the league in most home runs. With 57 on the season, Judge leads the entire league by 20. Kyle Schwarber, who sits in second place, has 37 home runs on the year.

As the clear favorite to win the MVP this season, Judge's future with the Yankees remains uncertain. Judge turned down the Yankees' $215 million offer and signed a one-year contract valued at $19 million to avoid arbitration. The Yankees center fielder has shown the world that he believes in his abilities by betting on himself.

Amid the mystery of what will happen with Aaron Judge during the off-season, he was asked if he would consider joining the Yankee's rival Boston Red Sox. His answer won't please the ears of New York Yankees fans.

Aaron Judge talks about the possibility of signing with the Red Sox "We'll talk about that at the end of the year. They're some of the best [fans] in baseball."Aaron Judge talks about the possibility of signing with the Red Sox on.sny.tv/pDG62as "We'll talk about that at the end of the year. They're some of the best [fans] in baseball."Aaron Judge talks about the possibility of signing with the Red Sox on.sny.tv/pDG62as https://t.co/sRJPaM9g6t

"We'll talk about that at the end of the year. They're some of the best [fans] in baseball." - Aaron Judge

That is the last thing that New York fans want to hear. Yankees fans would be devastated to see their star player go to their rival.

The possibility of Aaron Judge wearing something other than pinstripes is very real

New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox

It is possible Yankees fans will have to watch Judge play in another uniform next year. He will likely have numerous offers to consider. He will make any team that he signs to immediately better.

Jeremy Frank @MLBRandomStats Aaron Judge has a 206 wRC+ this year



Here’s a list of every player who has had a qualified season with a wRC+ that high since 1901:



Barry Bonds

Babe Ruth

Ted Williams

Rogers Hornsby

Mickey Mantle

Ty Cobb



Not too far off from a list of the six best position players of all time. Aaron Judge has a 206 wRC+ this yearHere’s a list of every player who has had a qualified season with a wRC+ that high since 1901:Barry BondsBabe RuthTed WilliamsRogers HornsbyMickey MantleTy CobbNot too far off from a list of the six best position players of all time.

The most logical move is for the Yankees to up their offer from the previous season. However, he could feel the urge to play somewhere else and sign to another team. It will be an interesting off-season for Aaron Judge.

