"We’ll trade Grant Anderson and 4 prospects for you" - MLB fans can't stop gushing over Rockies host Giana Giardi at Coors Field

Gianna Girardi joined as the MLB game host for the Colorado Rockies in May. On Wednesday, she shared a post on social media.

The post featured Gianna, who wore a black coat paired with denim jeans. She completed her look with a customized black hat emblazoned with bold “CR” initials, representing the Rockies.

Flashing a radiant smile, she shared a purple heart and a baseball with an eye emoji.

💜⚾️👀

An MLB fan admired her shot and wrote a humorous comment:

"We’ll trade Grant Anderson and 4 prospects for you."

Another reacted:

"Go Rockies."

One fan wrote:

"As a Mets fan, we will trade our whole bullpen (including Montas and Holmes) for you."

Other MLB fans gushed over her:

"Caught me off guard two days in a row! 🤧 You're like Todd Helton, one of a kind and unforgettable."

"The reason for the recent Rockies success, I hear. 😉"

"Suddenly the Rockies seem much cooler."

"And Rockies Run”: Gianna Girardi shares clip on social media

On Wednesday, during the Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers game, Gianna shared a clip on social media. The game at Coors Field saw the first Shohei Ohtani pitch against the Rockies as the Dodgers lost 8-3.

The clip Gianna shared on her story highlighted Ohtani's pitching and the Rockies' play, hitting the shot and running.

Gianna Giradri posted the clip of Rockies' last day match. (Via Instagram)

“Name a better view... And a Rockies run,” Gianna wrote.

In the game, the Rockies showcased a powerful offense, with Hunter Goodman recording three hits and three RBIs, while Jordan Beck added three hits.

Tanner Gordon played for six innings, allowing one run to earn the victory. The Colorado Rockies piled up 16 total hits, with contributions from Tyler Freeman, Brenton Doyle, Mickey Moniak and Orlando Arcia.

