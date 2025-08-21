  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "We’ll trade Grant Anderson and 4 prospects for you" - MLB fans can't stop gushing over Rockies host Giana Giardi at Coors Field

"We’ll trade Grant Anderson and 4 prospects for you" - MLB fans can't stop gushing over Rockies host Giana Giardi at Coors Field

By Harshita Jain
Modified Aug 21, 2025 10:30 GMT
Gianna Girardi shared a post on her social media platform that she has officially joined as the in- game host for the Rockies,(Via Linkedln)
Gianna Girardi shared a post on her social media platform that she has officially joined as the in- game host for the Rockies,(Via Linkedln)

Gianna Girardi joined as the MLB game host for the Colorado Rockies in May. On Wednesday, she shared a post on social media.

Ad

The post featured Gianna, who wore a black coat paired with denim jeans. She completed her look with a customized black hat emblazoned with bold “CR” initials, representing the Rockies.

Flashing a radiant smile, she shared a purple heart and a baseball with an eye emoji.

💜⚾️👀

An MLB fan admired her shot and wrote a humorous comment:

"We’ll trade Grant Anderson and 4 prospects for you."

Another reacted:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Go Rockies."

One fan wrote:

"As a Mets fan, we will trade our whole bullpen (including Montas and Holmes) for you."

Other MLB fans gushed over her:

"Caught me off guard two days in a row! 🤧 You're like Todd Helton, one of a kind and unforgettable."
"The reason for the recent Rockies success, I hear. 😉"
"Suddenly the Rockies seem much cooler."
Ad
GMLB fans gushing over Rockies host Giana Giardi at Coors Field.(Via Instagram)
GMLB fans gushing over Rockies host Giana Giardi at Coors Field.(Via Instagram)
MLB fans gushing over Rockies host Giana Giardi at Coors Field.(Via Instagram)
MLB fans gushing over Rockies host Giana Giardi at Coors Field.(Via Instagram)
MLB fans gushing over Rockies host Giana Giardi at Coors Field.(Via Instagram)
MLB fans gushing over Rockies host Giana Giardi at Coors Field.(Via Instagram)

"And Rockies Run”: Gianna Girardi shares clip on social media

On Wednesday, during the Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers game, Gianna shared a clip on social media. The game at Coors Field saw the first Shohei Ohtani pitch against the Rockies as the Dodgers lost 8-3.

Ad

The clip Gianna shared on her story highlighted Ohtani's pitching and the Rockies' play, hitting the shot and running.

Gianna Giradri posted the clip of Rockies&#039; last day match. (Via Instagram)
Gianna Giradri posted the clip of Rockies' last day match. (Via Instagram)
“Name a better view... And a Rockies run,” Gianna wrote.

In the game, the Rockies showcased a powerful offense, with Hunter Goodman recording three hits and three RBIs, while Jordan Beck added three hits.

Tanner Gordon played for six innings, allowing one run to earn the victory. The Colorado Rockies piled up 16 total hits, with contributions from Tyler Freeman, Brenton Doyle, Mickey Moniak and Orlando Arcia.

About the author
Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications