 St. Louis Cardinals fans rally around veteran pitcher Adam Wainwright after he provides in-depth reasoning for late-season decline - "We love you Waino, always", "This is what leadership looks like"

St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Adam Wainwright authored a five-tweet thread on Twitter to provide fans with a detailed explanation for his late-season struggles.
The Cardinals were swept out of the playoffs by the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Wild Card Series, which ended the legendary careers of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. At 41, Wainwright could consider following suit.
The veteran pitcher sustained an injury on Aug. 28 against the Atlanta Braves after being hit with a comebacker. Wainwright has explained in detail how the knock has limited his pitching stride.
"Want to clear a few things up as I didn't pitch like I wanted to down the stretch and feel the need to explain. On Aug 28th I was hit in the knee by a comebacker against Atlanta. Without knowing it, after that game my stride length got shorter by almost a foot. Timing was thrown" - Adam Wainwright
"That had never been a problem for me in the past. My stride length has always been very consistent. Because my timing was so badly off, my front arm started to try and create power by pulling. And when that happens you just pull yourself off target." - Adam Wainwright
"Front side pulling, back arching, head leaning. All new things for me that weren't normal fixes. It's why I want able to generate any power with my arm. Fortunately we got it fixed one adjustment at a time, but the season was over. Let me say this, it's my fault" - Adam Wainwright
"I didn't stay diligent enough with my film work to catch it immediately...The zip and crispness to my stuff returned as soon as we locked in on the problem. What I was attributing to dead arm was an awful delivery." - Adam Wainwright
"The end of the season should have been way different for me, and who knows what happens if I'm sharp down the stretch. I feel terrible about it. Y'all deserved better. My team deserved better. I owed an explanation... so there you go." - Adam Wainwright
St. Louis Cardinals fans praise Wainwright’s incredible character
St. Louis Cardinals fans took to Twitter to express their appreciation for Wainwright, who took responsibility for his poor form and set an example for others to follow.
Wainwright is a three-time MLB All-Star who has recorded 195 career wins. The St. Louis Cardinals RHP has four top-five finishes in the voting for the NL Cy Young award. He was a closer in the 2006 World Series.