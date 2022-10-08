"We have made the decision to go into a new phase of our life, not as a couple" - Throwback to last year when HOFer David Ortiz and his estranged wife Tiffany Ortiz decided to call it quits after two decades

David Ortiz, the Boston Red Sox legend, and wife, Tiffany Ortiz, mutually decided to go their own ways last year, bringing an end to a 25-year relationship. Tiffany made the announcement on social media, squashing any rumors.

"Over the past 25 years, David and I have shared a beautiful adventure in love and partnership. We have made the decision to go into a new phase of our life journey together, not as a couple, but as friends and co-parents to our amazing children. 💓 Tiffany Ortiz" - Tiffany Ortiz, Instagram

In a post on Instagram, Tiffany stated that the split was amicable and that David and her would continue to be friends and co-parents to their amazing children. They have 3 children together.

David Ortiz and Tiffany Ortiz relationship history

It hasn’t always been smooth sailing for the Ortiz couple. David filed for divorce in 2013 after 11 years of marriage.

"There are some situations in life that work out for a period of time and at some point they don't work out anymore and you have to move on. I'm moving on. She's moving on. Hopefully everybody respects that," David told MLB.com during an interview.

However, the two reconciled by the following year, with Tiffany telling the Boston Herald in 2014 that she and Ortiz “missed each other terribly” while they were separated.

"TLO 1 Large Father 0 🎾 keep your head up @davidortiz Thank you @officialnickbollettieri @imgacademy @madrid13m for facilitating this ass whooping" - Tiffany Ortiz, Instagram

The pair encountered ups and downs in their two decades together, most notably David’s June 2019 shooting in the Dominican Republic, for which he underwent a six-hour operation. At the time, a very emotional Tiffany paid tribute to her then-husband on Father’s day, saying that his health scare gave their family “a new appreciation for life and an awareness of what truly matter.”

"David was moved out of the intensive care unit at Massachusetts General Hospital. He remains in good condition and continues to recover under the care of Drs. David King and Larry Ronan." - Tiffany Ortiz, Instagram

Whatever was said and done, the ex-couple have always consciously contributed and given back to society. In 2007, Tiffany and David co-founded the David Ortiz Children's Fund; a charity organization that "provides essential support for children in the Dominican Republic and in New England who cannot afford the critical cardiac services they need."

PRed Sox designated hitter David Ortiz and wife Tiffany attend the World Premiere of the new movie "Fever Pitch" April 6, 2005 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. The film opens nationwide April 8.

While David Ortiz and ex-wife Tiffany Ortiz may still not be together, they have left an indelible mark on the baseball fraternity.

