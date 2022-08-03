"We may never lose again" "Wait till Soto Tatis back in the lineup"- San Diego Padres fans anticipate team's dominance with Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr. in the lineup

The San Diego Padres won on Tuesday before teams took the field, and continued to dominate once the baseball rolled out.

San Diego destroyed the Colorado Rockies, 13-5, in the first game of a double header which got fans feeling excited about how the team would look as a whole.

San Diego Padres fans excited for Soto and Tatis Jr.

The Padres appeared to be poised for the playoffs before they made a massive move. The team added star outfielder Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell in a trade with the Washington Nationals.

Additionally, star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. received good news on his injury rehabilitation, and appears poised to return this August.

Jon @Jonnnn23 @Padres Wait till Soto Tatis back in the lineup @Padres Wait till Soto Tatis back in the lineup 😳😳

With the news that the Padres added Soto and managed 13 runs without two of their top hitters, fans were happy.

While most fans celebrated winning without key players, others focused on a face that left the team Tuesday. Eric Hosmer was traded to the Boston Red Sox to make room for Bell, which made some people in San Diego happy.

The deal for Soto and Bell wasn't the end of the Padres' plan.

San Diego also secured star pitcher Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers, and utility player Brandon Drury from the Cincinnati Reds before the deadline.

San Diego has become one of the favorites to make a run at a World Series this season, with their moves on Tuesday making Padres fans more enthused.

