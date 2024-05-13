“We don't mess around with this stuff” - Braves manager Brian Snitker recounts relief at Austin Riley injury concern

Although he may not be his team's top producer, Austin Riley's offensive contributions to the Braves has been a significant part of their success. For this reason, concern about the slugger's health enveloped the locker room recently.

During the fourth inning of the Braves fixture against the Mets on Sunday, Riley exited the game in the fourth inning with tightness on his left side. It was later confirmed that tests on Monday would determine the reality of Riley's condition.

Speaking to AP on Sunday, manager Brian Snitker proclaimed that despite the unknown condition, he's positive about Austin Riley:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm glad Austin said something. I don't want him going through something like that and then take a big swing and — it's smart on his part to mention that. A cool night, damp and all that stuff. One game's not worth that, we don't mess around with this stuff.”

According to Snitker, the prevailing feeling is that the ailment affecting Riley is a result of an off-day, rather than anything enduring. The way the 68 year-old skipper described the affectation, removing Riley may have merely been a cautionary measure.

The comments came after the Braves 4-3 loss to the New York Mets on Sunday. It was also stipulated that Riley, 27, had felt discomfort the day before but had opted to take batting practice in New York anyway.

Expand Tweet

"Stop Us If You Think You've Heard This One Before: Austin Riley is smooth like butter" - Bally Sports South

A two-time Silver Slugger, Austin Riley has started off icy this season with the Atlanta Braves. After hitting .281/.345/.516 with 37 home runs and 97 RBIs last year, the corner infielder is hitting just .245 this year and has connected for just three home runs.

Austin Riley hopes for prompt return to the Braves lineup

Now just two games behind the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East, offense is critical for the Braves. Following his removal from the game, Riley told reporters that he would need to wait until Monday, claiming:

“I think we’re just going to see how my body feels once I wake up, I think that will tell us a lot.”

For the big third baseman, getting back into the batters box is not just the only way to improve his personal figures but also to help his team remain competitive.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback