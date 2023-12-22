"We must stop the terror" - Top 10 funny memes as Yoshinobu Yamamoto signs with Los Angeles Dodgers

The LA Dodgers have onboarded another Japanese superstar, and it's none other than Yoshinobu Yamamoto. With this, the team from LA has assembled quite a super team, with the likes of Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and now Yamamoto donning the Dodger Blue jersey.

This dominance this offseason by the Dodgers encouraged fans to storm X/Twitter with funny memes. Here are the top 10 memes handpicked for you:

Top 10 memes after Dodgers sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto

In the first meme, former president George W. Bush is heard saying "We must stop the terror," which the fan tried to acknowledge the Dodgers' dominance in the MLB.

The second one takes a scene from the "Wolf of the Wall Street" movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio relating to this situation:

In this, the fan highlighted how the Dodgers would have nothing left to pay for both Japanese superstars:

Here are the rest of the memes:

Yoshinobu Yamamoto contract breakdown

The Japanese hurler has agreed to a 12-year, $325 million contract with the LA Dodgers, per ESPN's Jeff Passan:

Moreover, according to Insider Ken Rosenthal, Yoshinobu Yamamoto's contract will not have any deferrals like the deal Ohtani signed with the Dodgers. Moreover, he is set to receive a $50 million signing bonus:

There is a sense of hesitancy among fans since Yamamoto has not thrown a single pitch on US soil. However, rest assured, the 25-year-old boasts impressive numbers to make up for it.

In his last three seasons, he pitched under a 2.00 ERA while striking out around 190 batters on average each season. Yamamoto has earned three consecutive Triple Crowns as well as Sawamura trophies, the NPB's equivalent of the Cy Young Award.

Moreover, he cemented his position as an NPB star by pitching a complete game with 14 strikeouts in Game 6 of the Japan Series in his final game with Orix.

To take on opposing hitters, his pitching arsenal includes a 4-seam fastball (95 mph, 48%), splitter (90 mph, 26%), curveball (77 mph, 16%), cutter (92 mph, 8%), and slider (85 mph, 2%).

