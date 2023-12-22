Yoshinobu Yamamoto Contract: Details around Japanese ace's deal with the Dodgers, explored 

Another Japanese sensation has joined the ranks of the Los Angeles Dodgers, and it is none other than right-handed pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The Dodgers have formed quite a super team this offseason after previously signing two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani to a record 10-year, $700 million deal.

Jack Curry initially broke the news that the Japanese hurler is headed to LA, and now ESPN's Jeff Passan has the exact contract figures to follow that up. According to Passan, both parties are in agreement for a 12-year, $325 million contract, which will keep him with the Dodgers till he is 37 years old through 2035.

MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal has reported that, unlike Ohtani's deal, there are no deferrals in Yamamoto's contract, which has a $50 million signing bonus.

Previously, Ohtani's contract grabbed the headlines when it was discovered that 97% of his contract value was deferred, and he will receive the remaining salary once his 10-year contract ends.

The Dodgers' foreseeable future is now secured with this deal, as they have the likes of Ohtani and Mookie Betts also on a multi-year deal with the franchise.

It seems that the LA Dodgers are going all-in with this to tap into the prime of their top acquisitions.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto scouting report

Earlier this offseason, Yoshinobu Yamamoto's former team, the Orix Buffaloes, posted him after seven amazing seasons and three years of complete supremacy.

His last three seasons saw him pitch under a 2.00 ERA, averaging around 190 strikeouts. Yamamoto's pitching prowess earned him three straight Triple Crowns as well as Sawamura trophies, the NPB's equivalent of the Cy Young Award. Yamamoto sealed his legacy as an NPB icon in his final game with Orix, tossing a complete game with 14 strikeouts in Game 6 of the Japan Series.

His pitching arsenal consists of a 4-seam fastball (95 mph, 48%), splitter (90 mph, 26%), curveball (77 mph, 16%), cutter (92 mph, 8%) and slider (85 mph, 2%) to offset the hitters.

