"We can't necessarily simulate California West Coast" - Brian Cashman weighs in on Yoshinobu Yamamoto's decision to choose the Dodgers over Yankees 

Japanese pitching sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto made headlines after making himself available for the 2024 season in the MLB. Before he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, several teams expressed interest in onboarding his services. However, he eventually signed a 12-year, $325 million contract and joined his fellow countryman, Shohei Ohtani.

The New York Yankees were among the teams that were favorites to land Yamamoto. In a recent appearance on "Talkin' Yankees", GM Brian Cashman weighed in on Yoshinobu Yamamoto's decision to choose the Dodgers over the Yankees:

"I thought we built a great relationship with the player, and I think it came down to a very difficult decision between us and the Dodgers," Cashman said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think, unfortunately, we're the team that finished second or the bridesmaids in this. That's what I was led to believe by his agency, and, um, that we had done everything right. But we can't necessarily simulate, you know, California West Coast."

Expand Tweet

Cashman also felt that since Ohtani was already there, it may have played a part in Yamamoto's decision to pick the Dodgers over the Yankees.

Brian Cashman recalls meeting with Yoshinobu Yamamoto

During the same interview, Cashman recalled having a good meeting with Yoshinobu and was confident that they would land him:

"So then when Yamamoto came to New York to visit us, you know, um, it was raining, and it was cold, and we had a great meeting with him that night at Casey Wasserman's house. We had a great meeting in New York, and everything, all signs looked like, 'Listen, he's really comfortable with us,"' Cashman said.

Despite being left feeling disappointed, Cashman wished him well and said that he was going to come good in MLB. He also said that he senses a sigh of relief since he's not a part of any of the AL East teams:

"I was really proud of the foot we put forward. Uh, but disappointed that ultimately he picked another team," Cashman said. "He's a really talented player, really a great pitcher. I think he's going to do well here in the United States, and I love the personality too.

"Unfortunately, he's a Dodger, and the only good thing about that is in the National League and not the American League East."

Despite coming second in the Yoshinobu Yamamoto's sweepstakes, Cashman has made some notable additions this offseason and hopes that the club can claim a postseason spot this year.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.