Dansby Swanson might have had a slow start to his MLB career, but he played an integral role in the Atlanta Braves' 2021 World Series Championship run.

One constant who’s been with him during his incredible journey is Mallory Pugh, a member of the US women's national soccer team and his fiance.

"God is good. Always and forever. So thankful to share these moments with my people! I love y’all! #WorldSeriesChamps" - Dansby Swanson, Instagram

Swanson opened up about his life during an interview on SN Conversation with Ryan Fagan in 2019.

He particularly credited his 2016 trade from Arizona to Atlanta for being the catalyst in his relationship with Mallory.

While he confessed he was confused about the trade at the time, he remains positive it was the best decision he ever made:

“There are just so many things that have happened in life. I didn’t understand why I got traded and now I never would have met the girl I’m with now. We never would have met, obviously, if I didn’t get traded to Atlanta.”

Swanson met Pugh through former teammate Jace Peterson, who is incidentally Pugh's brother-in-law. The two began dating in 2017 and announced their engagement shortly after Swanson's 2021 World Series win.

“Forever with you” - Mallory Pugh, Instagram

Swanson credited all the little things that went a long way in making his life better. He also thanked Pugh for helping him plow through the toughest phase of his life:

“I’m thankful now, looking back at the little things that led to that. Would never have met her, never have had that blessing. When we met was after the worst year of my life, and that completely did a 180."

Dansby Swanson's notable MLB journey

Swanson made his MLB debut in August 2016 but really broke out on the scene in 2020 with a career-high batting average of .274 and 49 runs scored. He went on to win the World Series Championship that year with the Atlanta Braves against the Houston Astros.

“Dansby Swanson? Wins a World Series title with the @Braves on Tuesday. Mallory Pugh? Has a playoff game with the @chicagoredstars Sunday. Safe to say they’re winning in a big way.” - Maria Martin, Twitter

Swanson is currently a free agent and you can be positive that a few teams will be onto him to join their roster.

