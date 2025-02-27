"We have a proud individual" - Red Sox manager defends Rafael Devers' comments amid third base position drama

Rafael Devers is undoubtedly the best hitter in the Boston Red Sox lineup, but the third baseman can be a defensive liability and had a rough season with the glove last year, statistically. However, the left-handed slugger had publicly declared that he would not be giving up his role in the field to be a full-time DH after the Red Sox signed Alex Bregman to a three-year, $120 million deal earlier this month.

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora said he is not displeased with the attitude of Rafael Devers and in fact praised the three-time All-Star for speaking his mind as a veteran leader of the team. Cora understands the desire of Devers to continue as the third baseman of the team, but he feels the Red Sox superstar will take up a different role when asked if it benefits the team.

Alex Cora offered his perspective on the comments from Rafael Devers in a chat with MLB Network Radio.

"One of the things that I like about the situation is we have a proud individual. A guy that we made a commitment a few years ago to be with the organization for a long period of time and to lead the team," Cora said. "He's still one of the main guys in the clubhouse, if not the main guy, so we respect that aspect."

"At the same time, like he said yesterday, "I see myself as a third baseman, but I understand that we're in the winning business." That's what we're trying to accomplish," he added."Win as many games as possible in the regular season, and obviously win x amount of games in October."

Devers was picked up by the Red Sox from his native Dominican Republic and made his MLB debut in 2017. He had agreed to a 10-year, $313.5 million extension with the team ahead of the 2023 season.

Alex Cora expects Rafael Devers & Alex Bregman to compete for third baseman role

Rafael Devers was charged with 12 fielding errors last season (Image Source: IMAGN)

For the moment, the Boston Red Sox have seemingly settled upon Rafael Devers as the starting third baseman with Alex Bregman taking up a new role in his career at second base. Red Sox manager Alex Cora feels his man-management skills will be tested as both players are competing for a permanent role at the hot corner.

"Conversations; I think that's the most important thing. A lot of people praise me because I'm a great communicator. Well, we're about to find out," he laughed.

Cora won the 2018 World Series in his very first year with the Red Sox, but they have not reached the postseason since 2021.

