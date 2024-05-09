"We're capable of doing that and more" - Juan Soto sounds alarm bells as Yankees trio homers in the same game for first time

It's exciting times for Juan Soto and the New York Yankees fans, as the Bronx Bombers are firing on all cylinders. The Yankees offense took center stage on Wednesday to dismantle a struggling Houston Astros en route a series win.

While the Yankees offense has always posed a threat to opposition teams, Wednesday's game at the Yankee Stadium witnessed the fearsome trio of Aaron Judge, Juan Soto and Giancarlo Stanton go long in the same game for the first time.

Soto, who has been leading the Yankees' offense despite the presence of veteran superstars like Judge and Stanton, hinted at things to come from the lineup still in the early part of the season.

"I know it's not gonna be easy to do that every night, but we're really capable of doing that and more," Soto said.

Aaron Judge's slow start to the season was one of the biggest concerns for the Bronx Bombers. However, the Yankees captain has turned things around in the last couple of weeks.

The former San Diego Padres star acknowledged his senior pro's recent upturn in form and is eager to watch the reigning MVP in his full glory.

"Judge has been locked in the last couple of days. I'm really excited for that -- I can't wait to see him going crazy. It's gonna be great."

Manager Aaron Boone also reflected on his three biggest stars clicking in the same game for the first time.

"That certainly puts a smile on your face, when those three guys do that," Boone said.

Juan Soto starstruck by Giancarlo Stanton's brute strength after Astros romp

Juan Soto started the proverbial party for the Yankees in the first inning with a two-run homer. His effort was followed by Aaron Judge's eighth home run of the season in the following inning.

Giancarlo Stanton joined the party with a solo homer in the same inning. Stanton's hit recorded a 119.9 mph exit velocity, the hardest hit baseball of the season and the fifth hardest hit since Statcast started the metric in 2015.

"And G, how hard he hits the ball, it's just amazing. You don't see guys hitting balls 120 every day," Soto added.

The Yankees extended their winning streak to five games after a sixth straight victory over the Houston Astros on Wednesday. They will eye a series sweep against their AL rivals for a second time this season.

