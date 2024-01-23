“We’re coming home!” - Josh Hader’s wife Maria beams with pride after her husband makes Houston Astros comeback with a $95 million deal

Josh Hader recently agreed terms with the Houston Astros to a five-year, $95 million deal and it's safe to say that he and his family are delighted. This represents a coming home of sorts, as while he didn't play for the Astros in the MLB, Hader was with the team between 2013 and 2015.

Hader's wife, Maria, was proud of her husband and took to her IG stories to share a sequence of photos regarding the news. She captioned the montage:

“We’re coming home!!”

Maria Hader takes to IG to share news of husband's Houston Astros comeback

Maria was also looking for tips as to where she could find an old Astros jacket:

The arrival of Josh Hader and his family will be welcome news for Astros fans, as the team was a little thin on pitching due to the long-term injury to Kendall Graveman.

Josh Hader is no stranger to an MLB trade and his contract provides stability

The life of an MLB player and their families can be full of uncertainty and players are traded often multiple times in their careers. This is the case for Josh Hader, who, after being drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in 2012, was then traded to Houston in 2013. Hader was dealt alongside L. J. Hoes with Bud Norris going the other way.

His time in Houston saw him not make a Major League appearance for the team and in July 2015, Hader was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers. Hader was sent along with Brett Phillips, Domingo Santana, and Adrian Houser in exchange for Carlos Gómez and Mike Fiers.

After several years with the team, in which Hader played some of his best baseball, the Brewers traded him to the San Diego Padres in 2022. His pitching seemed to be declining, so they traded Hader for Taylor Rogers, Dinelson Lamet, Esteury Ruiz, and Robert Gasser.

After two seasons with the Padres, Hader opted for free agency and will be returning to Houston with stability assured. Hader has a full no-trade provision in his five-year, $95 million contract, so can feel confident in his long-term future.

