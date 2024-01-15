"We're definitely not done" - Cubs top exec sends bold offseason message to teams following Shota Imanaga signing

The Chicago Cubs made a splash by adding Shota Imanaga to their rotation. The Japanese superstar came over and signed a four-year deal with Chicago, which thus far has been pretty much the only thing the team has done in free agency. It has otherwise been a quiet winter on the South Side, but that might change soon.

Fans believing that the front office would call it on their additions after signing Imanaga may not be correct. In fact, the assistant GM assured everyone, including other teams, that they were still interested in making moves.

Jared Banner said:

"We are constantly on the phone or in meetings or discussions looking to improve the team. I think Jed said it best recently, we're in the fourth or fifth inning of the offseason. We're definitely not done, we're going to keep trying ti improve the team in one way or another. We may need some patience."

The team nearly made the playoffs and then decided to hire Craig Counsell, a former Manager of the Year, from the Milwaukee Brewers and bring in Imanaga. More moves could certainly be on the way.

The Chicago Cubs aren't done just yet

The Chicago Cubs made a big move after nearly making the playoffs. Ordinarily, some teams would call it there and regroup after the season to see where else to add on to a young team. The Cubs aren't doing that.

They maintain that they're still interested in signing free agents. That likely includes Cody Bellinger, who had a star season for them before hitting the market and is interested in re-signing.

The Cubs aren't done signing free agents yet

That could also mean Blake Snell. They let Marcus Stroman walk and need another frontline starter, and a two-time Cy Young winner would pair nicely with Imanaga as well.

Jordan Montgomery, Joey Votto, Clayton Kershaw, Joc Pederson, Justin Turner, Liam Hendriks, Josh Hader and others are still available. Will the Cubs sign them? It certainly seems as if they intend to. They are not sitting idly by even after making a big addition.

