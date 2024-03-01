"We're getting the sh*t kicked out of us" - Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin responds to rampant criticism over new MLB jerseys

Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin has gotten harshly criticized over the new MLB jerseys his company teamed up with Nike to make. From players to coaches to fans, not many have had good things to say about the new look.

The jersey's lettering looks odd compared to last year's jerseys. Both the lettering and the numbers are noticeably smaller than the 2023 iteration of the jerseys.

Rubin and Fanatics have heard all the criticisms loud and clear and do not feel good about it. Speaking at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference on Friday, Rubin addressed the heat his company is taking.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We're purely doing exactly as we've been told, and we've been told we're doing everything right. And we're getting the sh*t kicked out of us, so that's not fun," stated Rubin.

Expand Tweet

They felt they were doing a good job with the new uniforms, which are meant to be a more athletic fit and help the players out during the summer months. However, this has been a learning experience for Michael Rubin and Fanatics.

What is wrong with the new MLB jerseys made by Michael Rubin and Fanatics?

Michael Rubin's Fanatics MLB Jerseys (Image via Getty)

When Michael Rubin and Fanatics rolled out the new uniforms, one of the first things that fans said was that they looked cheap. The material looks flimsy, and the MLB logo is lower on the back of the jersey.

Some team logos are no longer stitched directly on. The St. Louis Cardinals, Seattle Mariners, and Philadelphia Phillies logo are no longer stitched on, taking away from their authentic look.

Expand Tweet

Another noticeable difference in this year's uniforms is how tight-fitting they are. The pants on some players made it seem as though they were wearing skinny jeans. While baseball pants are typically tight, these took it to another level.

This is not the first time the company has produced MLB uniforms. They signed a deal with Nike and the league on a 10-year partnership in 2019, and the company rolled out jerseys the following season.

Despite the harsh criticisms, some are in favor of the new look and feel of the jerseys. Jason Heyward told reporters that he can breathe better in the new jersey, and Rob Manfred also defended the new digs.

It will be interesting to see if players and fans get used to the new uniforms or if this is a constant story all season long.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.