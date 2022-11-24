Versatile utility player Hoy Park has been traded to the Boston Red Sox from the Pittsburgh Pirates. With shortstop Xander Bogaerts officially a free agent, it is a smart move by the Red Sox. The South Korean infielder, who can play a variety of positions, will add depth to a Boston lineup desperatly in need of talent.

Red Sox fans haven't had much to get excited about over the previous 12 months. After finishing the 2021 season with 92 wins, they finished last in the American League East with a 78-84 record in 2022. So far, the team has added New York Mets reliever Joely Rodriguez and Hoy Park.

Red Sox @RedSox The #RedSox today acquired INF/OF Hoy Park from the Pittsburgh Pirates, in exchange for minor league LHP Inmer Lobo. The #RedSox today acquired INF/OF Hoy Park from the Pittsburgh Pirates, in exchange for minor league LHP Inmer Lobo. https://t.co/qf1PAVHGNi

Fans turned to Twitter to vent their frustrations at another underwhelming trade that will probably not bring the club any closer to the playoffs. Many were expecting big-name acquisitions this offseason to compete with the star-studded New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays.

Xander Bogaerts is not a goner yet. Fans believe there is a glimmer of hope that the four-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion will return. Hoy Park, however, seems to be a direct replacement for Bogaerts.

The Red Sox are at risk of losing both Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts. That would leave a massive gap in their infield.

The offense is desperatly in need of firepower, which Park does not offer. Park has proven himself to be an excellent defender and an above-average base runner. He does not, however, offer the offense that the Red Sox require.

15-2and 5-4 and 12-3 @Christo86065412 @RedSox I know it’s very early in the off-season, this is a start, but you know what we all want, for Xander and Rafi, to be Red Sox for the rest of their careers @RedSox I know it’s very early in the off-season, this is a start, but you know what we all want, for Xander and Rafi, to be Red Sox for the rest of their careers

Bogaerts and Devers combined for a total of 42 home runs and 161 RBIs last season, and that was a poor showing. In 2021, they combined for 61 total home runs and 192 RBIs. Both players are adored in Boston and it appears that the addition of Park has done little to appease the Red Sox faithful.

Hoy Park has played in only 68 total MLB games over the past 2 seasons in MLB

Hoy Park rounds third base on his way to score against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.

Hoy Park was signed by the Yankees as an international free agent in 2014 as an 18-year-old. He failed to cement his place in the Yankees lineup and was eventually traded to the Pirates.

Saul Constante @saulconstante1 @RedSox You guys don't want to pay for everyday players, you just search utility cheap players, you think we will compete on your division ? @RedSox You guys don't want to pay for everyday players, you just search utility cheap players, you think we will compete on your division ?

Park has an unimpressive career slash line of .201/.291/.346. Over 68 total games, he has just five home runs and 20 RBIs. There is very little for fans to get excited about when it comes to those numbers.

Nyanasaur @Nyanasaur @RedSox Oh no, I can't believe we gave up such an elite player in... Inmer Lobo. Surely Red Sox Twitter won't drastically overreact to this signing immediately @RedSox Oh no, I can't believe we gave up such an elite player in... Inmer Lobo. Surely Red Sox Twitter won't drastically overreact to this signing immediately

Park could turn out to be a valuable utility player in this lineup. It is still too early to determine if he can cut it in the majors. Red Sox fans, though, are demanding that the team bring in some top-tier talent before the offseason is over.

Poll : 0 votes