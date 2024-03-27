"We're gonna bet on him" - Dave Roberts backs Mookie Betts to succeed at shortstop despite spring training struggles

The Mookie Betts shortstop experiment hasn’t gone to plan so far this spring training, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts isn’t prepared to give up just yet.

Betts has struggled in his new role so far in spring training, but Roberts said the Dodgers are prepared to ‘bet on him.’

"It’s a work in progress. We knew what we were getting into. This is a guy that really hasn’t played a whole lot of shortstop, but he’s putting his work in and we’re gonna bet on him." - Dave Roberts

Betts never played shortstop in the big leagues until last season, when he made 16 appearances in that position. The Dodgers don’t seem satisfied with Gavin Lux at shortstop due to his defensive struggles and are prepared to give Betts a chance, hoping that he can transition to the role permanently.

Betts finished second in the National League MVP voting last season after an excellent season. Changing his position just 12 days before their season opener in Seoul was a bold move with a lot of risk.

The Dodgers could’ve explored the trade market for a dependable everyday shortstop if continuing with Lux in that position wasn’t an option, or even explored the possibility of giving Miguel Rojas a chance, who did a more than decent job for 121 games last season.

But deciding to tinker with Mookie Betts’ position in the lineup is a big gamble, and only time will tell if it’s going to pay off. So far this spring training, there has been little substance to suggest that this experiment is working out.

Mookie Betts needs time to transition into a Gold Glove-caliber shortstop

If anyone can transition to second base, come close to winning an MVP, then switch to shortstop the year after and reach a Gold Glove-caliber level, it’s Mookie Betts.

One of the very best that MLB has to offer, Betts will need time to excel in his new role. Initial struggles are expected from anyone transitioning to a new role, and Betts is no exception.

The Dodgers’ decision to make the decision this deep into spring training is the most baffling aspect of this situation. Had they made the move earlier, Betts would’ve had more games under his belt by now in his new role.

