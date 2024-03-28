"We're just focused on business" - Mookie Betts denies Shohei Ohtani's ongoing gambling investigation having any effect on Dodgers

LA Dodgers' $700 million offseason acquisition Shohei Ohtani has been in the news since his former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara's scandal came to light last Wednesday.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Ohtani's teammate and fellow Dodgers star Mookie Betts gave his two cents on the ongoing gambling investigation on the two-way phenom and his former interpreter.

According to the seven-time All-Star, although the scandal is disturbing, the team is not distracted by the investigation, as they are completely focused on the upcoming 2024 season.

"No. We're just focused on business. Taking care of business, and that's all we keep first."

The three-time All-Star, in his first press conference on Monday since the scandal broke last week, denied any involvement. He said that he has't bet on baseball or any other sport nor does he support betting.

The player also accused his former interpreter of stealing the $4.5 million that was wired from his account to bookie Mathew Bowyer's.

Dave Roberts optimistic of having clarity after Shohei Ohtani's press conference

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is optimistic to have clarity regarding the Ippei Mizuhara scandal. The manager reckons Ohtani's press conference would help clear and sort any misunderstanding.

"I think it’s good. I think it’s the right thing to do. I’m happy he’s going to speak, speak to what he knows and give his thoughts on the whole situation.

"I think it’ll give us a little bit more clarity," Roberts said, via Dodgers Beat reporter Bill Plunkett.

The scandal emerged last Wednesday when reports suggested that Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter had made multiple bets to Bowyer.

Further reports suggested that the $4.5 million wire-transferred to Bowyer was made from Ohtani's account, leading many to speculate that the star was also guilty of betting. However no such proof has emerged that Ohtani has had a role direct role in the scandal.

