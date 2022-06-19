"We're really gonna go 0-14 now" "We'll never win another game" - Atlanta Braves drop second straight game after winning 14 in a row, fans can't believe it

The Chicago Cubs have now taken their first two games of the weekend series at Wrigley Field against the red-hot Atlanta Braves by a score of 6-3.

After winning 14 in a row, the Atlanta Braves have now lost two in a row to a struggling Chicago Cubs team, who entered play on Friday on a 10-game losing streak.

One fan said that after winning 14 straight, the Braves are going to lose 14 straight. If this happens, which it likely won't, then this would be one of the craziest stretches of baseball by an MLB team ever!

Another fan jokingly said that the Braves will never win another game. Obviously, this is not going to happen, but fans tend to overreact to just about anything.

One fan even stated that all the ground that the Braves gained on the Mets during their winning streak is now going to be lost after losing to the Cubs.

Luiii 🐐 @BarrettsGoat @Braves LMFAOOO UR ALREADY LOSING THE GROUND U GAINED FROM FLUKEY WIN STREAK @Braves LMFAOOO UR ALREADY LOSING THE GROUND U GAINED FROM FLUKEY WIN STREAK😂😂😂

Lastly, one fan summed up the last two games for the Braves perfectly, saying that that is how baseball works.

This is what makes baseball such a unique sport. On the one hand, you have the Braves, who have been red-hot going into the series, and on the other hand, you have the Cubs who had struggled mightily going in. As they say, anything can happen in baseball, and these past two games at Wrigley perfectly illustrate this.

Atlanta Braves: What's on Tap?

Charlie Morton fires a pitch during yesterday's Braves v Cubs game.

The Braves have struggled through their first two games at Wrigley Field as the Cubs have taken the first two games. The Braves will look to bounce back tomorrow afternoon and try to avoid a three-game sweep. First pitch is scheduled for 2:20 p.m. EDT. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far