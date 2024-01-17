“We’re talking about batting practice?” “Nickname should be Answer The” - Pirates' new signing draws amusing comparison with NBA star Allen Iverson

The Pittsburgh Pirates signed Iverson Allen. The international prospect's name is ironically similar to that of an NBA legend. Allen Iverson, former Philadelphia 76ers superstar and MVP, was one of the best basketball players of all time. Allen may not be that for baseball, but the name suggests the opposite.

Iverson was a superstar and an iconic figure. Those who didn't watch the NBA knew who he was. Coming into the sports world with a name even remotely similar, let alone the inverse, carries some weight.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He's a young prospect out of Panama, so there's really no telling if or when he will make an impact on the sport, but MLB fans are already predicting big and hilarious things for his career.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

No prospect is ever guaranteed of panning out. They're busts more often than they are superstars, so it's a hard game to play. Nevertheless, it would be pretty cool to see a player take over the MLB with a name like Iverson Allen. Many fans are hoping to see that anyway.

Can Pirates contend in 2024?

The Pittsburgh Pirates play in a weaker division, one that they were leading early on last season. They ultimately fizzled out but they did have a brief time when they were among the contenders.

Can the Pittsburgh Pirates contend in 2024?

Led by Bryan Reynolds and others, the team has a pretty young core and a very stout farm system. They're poised to start getting good, and they play in a good division for a young team to try and win.

None of the Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals or Milwaukee Brewers are runaway favorites for the NL Central, which means it's one of the most wide open divisions in all of baseball. Any team could win it and it wouldn't be a total shock in 2024.

They likely aren't ready to compete for the National League now, but their future is certainly looking bright. Perhaps Iverson Allen will contribute to that once he develops and comes up through their farm. If not, they still have a top system that's poised to fuel a solid MLB team.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.