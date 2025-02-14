"We're not trying to live up to what other people think" - When Bryce Harper bluntly dismissed Nationals' World Series pressure

Bryce Harper and the Washington Nationals came into the 2015 season with a ton of hype. Many believed they were coming into the year with one of the best rotations in all of baseball.

They had Stephen Strasburg, Gio Gonzalez, Doug Fister, and Max Scherzer. Scherzer had just signed during the winter, agreeing to a seven-year, $210 million contract.

There was certainly pressure for the Nationals to come out and perform. However, during an interview with ESPN's Stacey Pressman, Harper revealed they were not trying to live up to expectations they did not set for themselves.

"That's pressure enough. But we're not trying to live up to what other people think. We go in every single clubhouse and we think we're going to win every single game we play," said Bryce Harper.

Harper and his teammates walked into every game with the confidence that they could win. However, they were not thinking about the World Series. They were taking the season one game at a time.

Unfortunately, Washington would struggle at points during the season. While they finished the season with an 83-79 record, they missed the postseason entirely.

Bryce Harper tries to stay healthy but he cannot live without his cheat days

Former Washington Nationals Sluggers - Bryce Harper and Jayson Werth (Photo via IMAGN)

You must have a great physique if you want to have a successful career in the big leagues. Outside a handful of outliers, baseball players must have a strict diet and a strict workout regimen to stay in top physical shape.

This is no different with Bryce Harper. Early in his career, he stuck by Jayson Werth's side, who gave him tips on eating clean and healthy.

"During the season, I'm always with Jayson Werth, who's very good with all his food. He's gluten-free. He's like an older brother to me, and he'll have his meals packaged and sent to him when we're on the road. So I'll go up to him in the kitchen and say, 'Hey, you got any extra?'" said Harper.

However, you could not keep Harper away from his mother's homemade cookies.

"I'll put the cookies in the microwave for, like, 12 seconds. It's got to be 12 seconds. And then I'll grab the ice cream and I'll make an ice cream sandwich. And I mean it's unbelievable. I have my cheat days" said Harper.

Everyone needs a cheat day, and Harper goes to the extreme. He is also an avid coffee drinker and baker, making videos of his work on TikTok.

