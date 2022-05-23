"We have a real chance to win a World Series and that's all I've been thinking about" - New York Mets All-Star pitcher avoids arbitration, considers team worthy of the World Series

New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Bassitt has been met with a great deal of distractions this year. The right-hander was traded from the Oakland Athletics to the New York Mets in the 2022 off-season, prompting the 2021 American League All-Star to depart the only organization he has ever played for and move to an entirely different coast with his family. Amidst the flashes and excitement that come from playing for any team based out of New York, Bassitt also had to deal with what would be his final year of arbitration, which appeared to be headed toward a mediated hearing to determine his salary for the 2022 season. However, fortunately for Bassitt, his agent and the New York Mets reached an agreement to a two-year extension that will allow him to test free agency in 2023.

Now, Chris Bassitt and the New York Mets can simply focus on making the playoffs in 2022.

Arbitration hearings can be tumultuous and time-consuming for both the player and organization, as Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley unfortunately found out. It was a welcome relief to Bassitt, who affirmed his belief that the team is destined for a deep run in October this year.

"We have a real chance to win a World Series and that's all I've been thinking about" -Chris Bassitt, via @ SNY Mets

The New York Mets are currently in possession of the best record of the National League, and hold a comfortable lead of seven games over the second place Atlanta Braves. The team was buoyed by stellar pitching in their rotation. Even with Jacob deGrom sidelined with a shoulder injury, the team found quality innings from the trio of co-ace Max Scherzer, the steady excellence of Chris Bassitt, and the sudden emergence of the young Tylor Megill. However, with Megill and Scherzer now joining deGrom on the Injured List, Bassitt will assume the mantle of for the club.

Joe DeMayo @PSLToFlushing Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal Chris Bassitt and the Mets have reached agreement on a one-year, $8.8M contract, avoiding arbitration, a source tells @TheAthletic . Salary for ‘22 is $8.65M. Deal includes 2023 mutual option for $19M or $150K buyout. Chris Bassitt and the Mets have reached agreement on a one-year, $8.8M contract, avoiding arbitration, a source tells @TheAthletic. Salary for ‘22 is $8.65M. Deal includes 2023 mutual option for $19M or $150K buyout. Mets have tacked on a mutual option for 2023 to Chris Bassitt’s contract twitter.com/ken_rosenthal/… Mets have tacked on a mutual option for 2023 to Chris Bassitt’s contract twitter.com/ken_rosenthal/…

"Mets have tacked on a mutual option for 2023 to Chris Bassitt's contract" - @ Joe DeMayo

He seems relatively unfazed, perhaps due to the confidence in himself and his teammates to give the New York Mets a solid chance at victory each night. So far, the team has lived up to it and it will be Bassitt's job to lead the rotation and keep the Mets at the top of the National League East until the three right-handers return fully recovered. If he can, Bassitt stands to cash in on a sizeable payday as he enters free agency for the first time in his Major League Baseball career with a mutual option as part of his new deal. Adding another All-Star appearance and a World Series ring to his resume will surely allow Bassitt to maximize his earning potential. But those things will come. For now, Bassitt has his eyes solely focused on his next start and getting the Mets closer to clinching a playoff spot.

