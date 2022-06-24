"We are a team that is going to keep fighting until the last out is made" - Aaron Hicks describes club's mentality after New York Yankees register impressive comeback win over Houston Astros

In a season where numerous New York Yankees have exceeded expectations, it was unlikely hero Aaron Hicks who stepped up Thursday night. Trailing 6-3 in the ninth inning against the Houston Astros, Hicks hit a memorable three-run home run to send Yankee Stadium into a frenzy.

"'Man, it feels amazing... especially in a situation like that.' Aaron Hicks describes how he felt when his 3-run bomb tied it up in the bottom of the 9th." - YES Network

In one of the most highly anticipated games of the season, the Yankees were not going to disappoint the near-capacity 44,071 fans in attendance. The two teams hold the two best records in the American League. They lead the AL in home runs. The Yankees are in first place with 117, and the Astros in second with 95.

Aside from their quality on the field, there is a lot of bad blood between the two rivals. Many Yankees fans still believe the Astros' 2017 cheating scandal cost them at least one World Series and robbed Aaron Judge of an MVP title. This leads to an intense and electric atmosphere every time the Astros visit the Bronx. "I hope it's civil and people are behaving," said Aaron Boone.

"One year ago today, Aaron Judge let us know how he felt about the Astros cheating scandal." - FanDuel

The fightback was typical of a Yankees team that has been resiliant all season long. This was their ninth walk-off win of the season. Along with their league-best 52-18 record, they also have the best record in one-run games with a 16-6 record. The Bronx Bombers have not lost in 15 straight home games.

"The Yankees now have the best record in MLB in one-run games at 16-6 surpassing the Astros who drop to 13-6." - Jeff Quagliata

The game went back and forth. Jameson Taillon hit Jose Altuve with only the second pitch of the game (to loud cheers from the Yankees crowd). That was just the beginning of the drama.

The Astros took the lead when Alex Bregman homered to give them a 3-0 lead in the first. Giancarlo Stanton matched that feat in the bottom of the first to tie the game at 3-3. Yordan Alvarez's home run in the third inning made it 6-3 and set up a tense finish.

Aaron Hicks' June numbers show he is deserving of a place in this lineup

Aaron Hicks of the New York Yankees runs to first during the seventh inning of Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox.

In the bottom eighth, it looked like Rizzo would pull the Yankees to within one run. An outstanding catch from Kyle Tucker in the outfield preserved the Astros' three-run lead. That left the Yankees with only three outs, setting up an ideal scenario for a hero. Up to the plate stepped Aaron Hicks.

If you are a Yankees fan, you have to feel good for Aaron Hicks. He has had a tough start to the season. Entering the month of June, Hicks was arguably the worst performer in the lineup with a .207/.336/.241 slash line. He had contributed only one home run, 14 runs, seven RBIs and five stolen bases. Many Yankees fans were calling for him to be traded.

"Aaron Hicks ties the game with a 3-run bomb!" - Talkin' Yanks

Since June 1, Aaron Hicks has improved immensely to prove his worth to the Yankees management that kept faith in him. In 60 at-bats, he has a .300/.391/.450 slash line, contributing with two home runs and 11 RBIs.

Aaron Hicks of the New York Yankees at bat against the Tampa Bay Rays

On June 9, Hicks hit a two-run shot off Joe Smith to tie the game at 7-7 against the Minnesota Twins. Last night, he hit his second home run of the month off Ryan Pressly. He has now been welcomed back with open arms by the Yankees faithful.

Aaron Judge stepped up to complete the comeback, hitting a drive to left-field to earn another walk-off victory. The story of the night, though, has to be the other Aaron. This Yankees lineup is dangerous. If it's not Judge, it's Stanton; if not Stanton, it's Rizzo. They can hurt you in so many ways. Last night it was Aaron Hicks' turn to play the role of hero.

