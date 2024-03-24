“We have a tendency to think of Asians as very solemn" - Ex-MLB broadcaster claims Shohei Ohtani's roots will preserve his image amid investigation

Ippei Mizuhara's gambling scandal has been attracting opinions from everywhere, as everyone has a theory about Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter. The complexities surrounding the controversy have prompted ex-MLB broadcaster and podcaster Bomani Jones to give his own input on the matter.

Mizuhara has been accused of placing bets on North American sports totaling $4.5 million. After the news broke, Ippei was fired by the Dodgers with immediate effect. Initial reports even claimed that Ohtani had helped out his friend in paying off the large debt that he had acquired. This claim was refuted by Ohtani's team.

Speaking on "The Right Time" podcast, Bomani Jones went on to explain the situation from his lens. The long-time ESPN broadcaster claimed that because of Shohei Ohtani's Japanese roots, it becomes easier for the American audience to trust his innocence.

"The only reason we're willing to entertain (Ohtani's side of the story) at all, is about the way that we think about Japanese people,” Jones said.

Bomani Jones stressed the fact that Americans honor Asian celebrities greater than the average American celebrity because there has been a gross generalization about how Asian people conduct themselves. Jones believes this is a myth created by Hollywood.

“We tend to mythologize them in some interesting ways,” Jones said. “I think in large part because we’ve watched all them kung-fu movies. We have a tendency to think of Asians as very solemn and very noble, with a different strain of morality"

Shohei Ohtani-Ippei Mizuhara situation major PR hurdle for MLB

The impact of the entire incident on the MLB seems to be vast. Majorly it is because Shohei Ohtani is one of the biggest names in the sport. The MLB itself has opened an investigation into the matter. Whatever the outcome of the investigation, the league will have to deal with in a delicate manner as it could affect the image of the sport.

Shohei Ohtani has already made his much-awaited debut for the Dodgers in Seoul. He is expected to be the biggest attraction throughout the season as LA hunts for the elusive World Series crown.

