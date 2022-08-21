“We should be ticked off right now“ - New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone sends a stern message to his team amid spectacular freefall

The New York Yankees’ spectacular freefall continues, baffling Aaron Boone more and more each passing week. Their 5-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays this afternoon subjected them to their 25th defeat in 37 games.

The Yankees were once on course to break the 2001 Seattle Mariners’ MLB record for most wins in a single season. As things stand today, they won’t even cross the 100-wins threshold.

The Yankees had a chance to split the Blue Jays series and earn some redemption from last night’s 4-0 humiliation. Instead, further questions were raised.

Yankees Videos @snyyankees



- Aaron Boone "We should be ticked off right now and we need to start playing better, plain and simple"- Aaron Boone https://t.co/Qf0mCC6wJg

Aaron Boone has clearly had enough. Speaking last night after the loss to Toronto, the skipper said:

“We should be ticked off right now. We need to start playing better, plain and simple.” - via Yankees Videos

The Blue Jays became the latest team to blank the Yankees' dreadful offense. They have been shut out five times in August. In comparison, the Yankees went scoreless only six times in their first 107 games this term.

Yankees Videos @snyyankees



- Aaron Boone when asked about the Yankees AL East lead being trimmed to 8 games "I don't give a crap about the lead. Play better. We'll handle it"- Aaron Boone when asked about the Yankees AL East lead being trimmed to 8 games https://t.co/iBj14y2G7I

Friday’s defeat dropped the Yankees’ division lead to eight games. Weighing in on that front, Boone added:

"I don't give a crap about the [divisional] lead," Boone said. "Play better. We'll handle it. You can talk about that – eight, nine, seven, 10 – we need to play better. If we play like this, it's not going to matter anyway. We handle our business, we're in a great spot. We understand that. But we need to handle our business." - via Yankees Videos

Earlier this year, the Yankees had the MLB’s best record. They are currently not even the best in the American League.

Aaron Boone desperately needs Giancarlo Stanton back

The New York Yankees have never missed Giancarlo Stanton more. In 80 games this season, this year’s All-Star Game MVP averaged .228 with a 31% on-base rate and .498 slugging percentage. He recorded 24 homers with 61 RBIs, hosting a 28.4% strikeout rate and 10.7% walk rate.

Stanton has been on the injured list since July 26 due to Achilles tendinitis. However, his return is on the horizon. The Yankees confirmed earlier today that Stanton has started a brief rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset.

New York Yankees @Yankees Today, OF/DH Giancarlo Stanton commences a rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset. Today, OF/DH Giancarlo Stanton commences a rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset.

"Today, OF/DH Giancarlo Stanton commences a rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset." - New York Yankees

Stanton is scheduled to face starter Luis Severino in batting practice on Tuesday. Severino is also working his way back from the injured list.

If everything goes to plan, Stanton could be available by Thursday for Game 1 against the Oakland Athletics. If that happens, no one will be more relieved than Aaron Boone.

