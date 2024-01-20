"We doing this together" - Teoscar Hernandez reveals warm welcome note from Shohei Ohtani following Dodgers arrival

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed slugger Teoscar Hernandez, outside of their other big-time additions like Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow. It has been a monster offseason for the club, putting the rest of the league on notice.

Hernandez is coming off a season with the Seattle Mariners, where he appeared in 160 games. During that stretch, he hit .258/.305/.435 with 26 home runs and 93 RBIs.

After agreeing to his one-year, $23.5 million deal, Hernandez received some words from Ohtani. Hernandez joined SportsNet LA to discuss what the two-time American League MVP had to say.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He told me, he said hi, and one of the messages that he sent me was, 'Now we play in the same team, we together doing this.' That makes me even more excited just to go into the season and play with those guys," Hernandez said.

It seems as if Ohtani is ready to get his next chapter started. He finally has the chance to make the postseason, something that has been eating away at him after winning the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

With Teoscar Hernandez, Shohei Ohtani, and the other additions, the Dodgers look like an All-Star team

Los Angeles Dodgers Introduce Shohei Ohtani (via Getty Images)

Many insiders expected the Dodgers to have a monster offseason, but many were not prepared for the moves they had planned. They have had the best offseason in the league, and it is not even close.

Expand Tweet

LA finished with the highest team-slugging percentage last year. They have now added a player who finished the year with the highest slugging percentage out of any player, and that was Shohei Ohtani.

The additions of Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow will instantly boost the team's starting rotation. This was needed after the team struggled to keep starters healthy.

Expand Tweet

The addition of Teoscar Hernandez is the icing on the cake. He is an excellent outfielder who brings another power bat to the lineup alongside players like Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.

The Dodgers look like a force to be reckoned with. It looks like it is their World Series to lose this upcoming season, and they should be one of the most exciting teams to watch.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.