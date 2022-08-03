Create
"We've been begging for a starter" "He's not even that great anymore" - Philadelphia Phillies fans torn over the recent acquisition of Noah Syndergaard from Los Angeles Angels

Noah Syndergaard pitches during a Houston Astros v Los Angeles Angels game.
Bryce Grafton
Modified Aug 03, 2022 04:25 AM IST

The Philadelphia Phillies made a splash right before the deadline, acquiring starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard from the Los Angeles Angels. The move gives the Phillies a much-needed starting pitcher to compliment Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola.

Phillies close on Syndergaard, source tells @TheAthletic.
"Phillies close on Syndergaard, sources tells @TheAthletic" - Ken Rosenthal

The Philadelphia Phillies are sending Mickey Moniak and another prospect to the Angels. Jayson Stark was the first to report what the Angels were getting in return.

Phillies have traded Mickey Moniak and a second prospect to the Angels for Noah Syndergaard, sources tell @TheAthleticMLB
"Phillies have traded Mickey Moniak and a second prospect to the Angels for Noah Syndergaard, sources tell @TheAthleticMLB" - Jayson Stark

Many Phillies fans reacted to the breaking news. Here's a look at some of the best reactions across Twitter from Phillies fans. One fan said that he is happy with the trade, as the team needs a starting pitcher.

We've been begging for a starter.... twitter.com/Ken_Rosenthal/…

Other fans are not as happy, with the impression being that Syndergaard is not as good as he once was.

he’s not even that great anymore but syndergaard and wheeler both on the phillies is gonna be absolutely brutal to watch twitter.com/ken_rosenthal/…

Another Phillies fan agreed that the trade was not what the team needed.

@Ken_Rosenthal @TheAthletic Can we not?

Others are asking if he will pitch against the Mets, his former team.

@Ken_Rosenthal @TheAthletic Will he actually pitch against the Mets tho?

One fan was disappointed that the team pursued Syndergaard instead of Giants starting pitcher, Carlos Rodon.

@Ken_Rosenthal @TheAthletic You misspelled Rodon

Overall, a solid pickup for the Philadelphia Phillies as they look to make the postseason for the first time since 2011.

Philadelphia Phillies looking to make postseason for first time since 2011: Is 2022 finally the year they can do it?

Rhys Hoskins and Odubel Herrera celebrate after a two-run home run during a Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies game.
Rhys Hoskins and Odubel Herrera celebrate after a two-run home run during a Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies game.

The Phillies have not made the postseason since 2011, and the team has struggled mightily over the past decade. Now, with one of the most talented rosters in all of baseball, can the Phillies finally end their decade-long drought?

The Phillies started the 2022 season with a record of 21-29, resulting in the firing of manager Joe Girardi. The team has since played excellently, going 34-18, positioning themselves in a playoff spot.

The team has played well despite the absence of superstar Bryce Harper, who has been sidelined with a thumb injury since late June. The good news for Phillies fans is that Harper is slowly progressing from his injury and will be back before the season ends.

The team certainly improved by gaining Noah Syndergaard in the rotation as well as adding closer David Robertson from the Cubs. The club also added more outfield depth by acquiring Brandon Marsh from the Angels.

On paper, it appears that the Phillies may get into the playoffs. Whether or not they can put all their talent together to achieve this goal is yet to be answered.

