"What an absolute pathetic performance tonight" "One of the worst losses for the Braves this year" - Atlanta Braves fans heartbroken by loss to the Colorado Rockies

Nathan Borkowski
ANALYST
Modified Aug 31, 2022 09:03 AM IST

Atlanta Braves fans were in disbelief as the team lost a nailbiter to the Colorado Rockies with a final score of 3-2. The Braves having this low-scoring of a game would be a surprise if it came against any team in the MLB. The fact that it came against a team that is now 18 games under .500 is very surprising.

It was also a blown opportunity for the Braves to close in on the National League East lead after the New York Mets lost earlier in the day. With time running out on the season, every win matters for the Atlanta Braves. The Colorado Rockies also deserve credit for shutting down the high-powered Braves offense.

This game should have been a chance to close the gap in the NL East, but it was instead another disappointing loss.

@Braves What an absolute pathetic performance tonight. This is an embarassment loss. Mets literally lost, and y'all couldnt take advantage

Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. has been out of the lineup as a precaution recently, and fans are ready for his return.

@Braves put acuña back in the lineup. precautionary time is over, we can’t throw away games anymore we’ve blown so many opportunities over the past week

The normally high scoring Braves offense had very few answers for the Colorado Rockies defense and pitching.

@Braves One of the worst losses for the Braves this year. Fried wasn’t his best but this one’s on the offense. Embarrassingly bad.

This losing streak has Atlanta Braves fans questioning the amount of effort being put in. This is not the first time a talented team has let up over the summer.

@Braves Braves gonna be well rested for tomorrow's game since they have had 4 days off in a row!

Failing to capitalize on a rare Mets loss stings for the Braves, especially if they end the year in second place in their division.

@Braves On a night when the Dodgers did their job… https://t.co/NmMZU2H7I9

Acuna Jr.'s value to the team has never been as evident as in the last three games the team has played without him.

@Braves Acuna hasn’t played in 3 games we’ve lost the last 3 games perhaps…maybe… there is a correlation between the two ?

A losing streak with only one month left in the season is not ideal. Especially when the division race is as close as it is. However, this Rockies team played with pride and proved that they are not pushovers.

@Braves That's a truly terrible loss.
@Braves Probably three of their worst games all season...
@Braves We don’t deserve to even be in the talks of winning the division

If the Atlanta Braves can regain their form before the start of the postseason, losses like these could be forgotten quickly.

@Braves Well, let’s just hope we get hot again before the start of October.

The Colorado Rockies pulled off an upset victory, at possibly the worst time imaginable for the Braves.

Atlanta Braves path to top of NL East even harder after loss to Colorado Rockies

The Mets will not lose many more games for the remainder of the season, making the window of opportunity for the Braves very small. Losing these winnable games could be the difference between home-field advantage in the playoffs or starting on the road.

With a number of championship capable teams in the National League, winning the division could make all the difference. These losses could prove to be vital by the end of the season.

